Young Girl Taken From Home in Ohio

Trinity Hurt, a 7 year-old-girl, was taken from her home in Kenton, Ohio. The Hardin County Prosecutor’s Office has released a 911 call received from Trinity’s mother, Jennifer Trosin. On the call, you can hear the panic in her voice and heavy breathing as she says that she can’t find her daughter anywhere.

Trosin told the dispatcher she put Trinity to bed early on November 10, and she wasn’t there the next morning. She said on the call that she tore her house apart looking for her, and she wasn’t there. Officers responded to the call on the 600 block of S. Leighton Street shortly after it was placed.

The police found Trinity at an abandoned house on County Road 180 late on Friday night, only a few miles away from her home. A school resource officer was given a tip about her location. People were seen hugging and cheering after she was found safe and taken away in an ambulance. The sheriff’s office said that she is in the hospital recovering, and they want to make sure that she is OK both physically and mentally.

According to court documents, Charles Castle has been charged with kidnapping. The charge was filed on Friday. According to the documents, he forcefully kidnapped a victim with the initials T.H from her home. It’s been said that he has no familial connection with her, but he is “familiar” to the Hurt family. Some who live nearby know the name and have noticed that Castle would stay with Trinity’s family off and on.

According to court records, Castle has served time for possession of cocaine in 2007 and 2012. The 2012 case included tampering with evidence, but his records show no charges relating to violence.

The Hardin County Sheriff’s Office asked that anyone who has cameras in the area where they located Trinity contact Det. Terry Sneary at (419) 673-1268. Anyone who has footage of that area from 11/10-11/12 may help aid in the ongoing investigation.

According to a report, nearly 400 children that were reported missing in Ohio in 2019 weren’t found by the end of the year. Out of the children reported missing, around 98% were found safely. Franklin County had the most missing child reports. Around 29 cases involved the child being kidnapped by a parent or someone that the family knew, like in Trinity’s case. More than half of the attempted child abductions took place between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The number of child abductions in Ohio was down slightly in the 2020 report. Franklin County still had the highest number of abductions. Thankfully, the law enforcement agencies in Ohio work diligently to find abducted children and bring them home safely. Although most abducted children make it home safely, not all are that lucky. There are steps that can be taken to try and reduce the number of child abductions.

Only around 25% of children are taken by strangers. Kids have been shown to be rarely abducted on school grounds. In the case that your child does end up abducted, you have to be able to identify key information like their height, weight, eye color, and a recent photo. It’s also important to make sure custody documents are in order, have your children fingerprinted, keep their medical and dental records up to date, make sure that your child is aware of online safety, supervise them in public places, never leave them alone in the car, check references of babysitters and choose carefully, and avoid dressing your child in items that have their name on it as they’ll feel more comfortable with strangers who know their name.

Despite most of the abductors not being strangers, it’s still important to teach your kids about stranger safety. Tell them to: never accept gifts from a stranger, never go anywhere with a stranger, run away and scream if someone tries to get them in a car, tell people no if they try to get them to do something uncomfortable, never trust an adult who tries to get them to keep secrets, and always ask permission to go somewhere. It’s also wise to make sure that your child knows their address and phone number in case of an emergency, and if your child is old enough to be home alone, make sure that they know to never open the door for anyone and keep all doors and windows locked.

The first few hours of child abduction are the most critical, so make sure to contact law enforcement as soon as you suspect that your child is missing. Try to always know what your child is wearing, as that’s one of the main things that they’re going to ask. The most important thing is to stay calm and alert everyone that you know to make sure that your child gets found safely.