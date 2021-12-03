Columbus, OH

Columbus Home Explodes Due to Natural Gas

Liz Fe Lifestyle


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D6qpp_0dCowL8h00
Unsplash

A home exploded in South Columbus due to a natural gas leak located in the attic space, the Columbus Division of Fire confirmed on Tuesday. Columbus Fire responded to the fire at 2704 Shelly Drive around 12:44 p.m. on Sunday, November 14. One person was taken to the Ohio State University Hospital in stable condition. No one else was reported to have any injuries.

Natural gas is a common resource that’s used in homes. Leaks are considered to be very dangerous because they can build into an explosive concentration like what happened in this home. Along with causing explosions and fires, natural gas leaks can also kill vegetation and trees, and release greenhouse gases into the atmosphere.

Natural gas leaks in your home might not have any physical signs or smells. Some signs could be if you notice a damaged gas pipe, or if you see multiple dead houseplants. If there is a smell, it will resemble rotten eggs and sulfur. Near the gas line, you might notice a white or dust cloud, and a whistling or hissing sound. If you have a leak that’s going unnoticed, it may also increase your gas bill.

Gas leaks cause a reduction in oxygen which can lead to certain physical symptoms. Symptoms include: ringing in your ears, reduced appetite, pain in the chest, nosebleeds, blistering or pale skin, flu-like symptoms, dizziness, breathing difficulties, lightheadedness, and drowsiness. If you’re experiencing multiple of these symptoms in your home, you may have natural gas poisoning. Your pets can also be affected and may show symptoms like vomiting, breathing difficulties, lethargy, or a loss of appetite. If you or your pets have these symptoms, leave the area and contact a gas professional and your doctor.

Pay attention to your symptoms as you move around your home from room to room. Be aware of how you feel as you enter and exit each room. If you develop a headache as soon as you come home, you may have a gas leak. For mild gas leaks, turn pilot lights off, open your windows, and contact your gas company. They’ll tell you how to proceed and if your gas meter needs to be turned off. If you notice that you have symptoms and your house has a strong odor, leave immediately. You don’t want to be inside in case the leak causes an explosion. Call the emergency number for your utility company. If your symptoms are severe, go to the emergency room. Don’t let the situation go unreported.

If there’s an emergency and you do have to turn your gas off, you’ll have to locate your natural gas meter. It’s a good idea to know where this is already in case you do have an emergency. It can be underground, in a cabinet, under the house, or there may be multiple meters. Only turn off natural gas if you can smell it or hear it escaping. To turn it off, you’ll locate the shut-off valve. Use a wrench that’s 12-inch or bigger, and turn the valve ¼ in either direction. Turn it until it’s crosswire to your pipe. Wait for a certified professional to tell you if you can turn the gas back on.

Never try to repair a gas leak on your own. Always call and wait for help. Don’t keep your doors closed or make calls from your home. During a leak, don’t use household appliances or turn the lights on and off.

Try to always have a fire extinguisher in your home as well as heat and smoke detectors in case you do experience a leak that evolves into a fire. Keep flammables and chemicals away from your gas appliances. Have your gas lines, chimneys, vents, furnaces, and gas appliances inspected every year by qualified professionals.

On average, natural gas leaks cause $133 million in property damage and 17 fatalities every year. Gas leaks typically are caused by gas pipes bending and warping from old age. Older pipes made from materials like cash iron are more at risk. Frequent usage of gas lines can cause hairline fractures over time. Other leaks are caused by home supply lines coming partially unseated from appliances. If you live in an area like California, earthquakes can make this more likely to happen. It’s a good idea to have an emergency earthquake shutoff valve installed on your gas pipes.

If you suspect a leak, leave the area and contact 911 and Dominion Energy Ohio at 877-542-2630. Reporting a gas leak can’t be done online. Gas leaks in Ohio are fairly common, but it’s important to handle the issue before it turns into something big. It’s estimated that an average of 4,200 home fires in the U.S are caused by natural gas each year. These fires cause an average of 40 deaths each year. Local fire departments in the U.S respond to an average of 340 gas leaks per day with no ignition. By catching a leak before it starts a fire, you can protect your home and your family from a much bigger threat.

Since 2007, the incidents involving natural gas leaks in homes have been increasing. It’s important to take safety precautions to ensure that if you do have a natural gas leak, it doesn’t turn into an ignition or an explosion. Make sure your fire detectors are working, and always keep a fire extinguisher in your kitchen, as this is the area where most natural gas fires happen. It’s also a good idea to have a carbon monoxide detector because carbon monoxide can easily go undetected and can kill fast. Always have your gas pipes routinely inspected, and keep an eye out if you or your family members start to feel sick in your home out of the blue. Also, make sure to check for any weird smells or noises. Doing so can help prevent a horrid explosion like the one in South Columbus.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
fireexplosionhomehouse firefirefighter

Comments / 1

Published by

Liz Fe Lifestyle is the #1 Leading Company in Content Creation | Check Out Our Books

Columbus, OH
2838 followers

More from Liz Fe Lifestyle

Spiked Prices for Alzheimer's Memory Loss

Alzheimer's is a progressive disease that destroys memory function and other important mental functions. The symptoms of Alzheimer's eventually grow so severe enough to interfere with daily tasks. It is the most common cause of dementia, a general term for memory loss and other cognitive abilities; the disease itself accounts for 60 to 80% of dementia cases. Alzheimer's itself again is a progressive disease and the symptoms gradually worsen over a number of years. Individuals can be known to lose their ability to carry on a conversation and respond to things going on in their environment. Alzheimer's is the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States with on average a person with Alzheimer's lives for 28 years after diagnosis but can live longer depending on other factors. Unfortunately, Alzheimer's has no cure but it does have treatments and therapies that can help. That all being said, some of the treatments and drugs used to help lessen some of those symptoms have caused a large spike in Medicare prices.

Read full story
Congress, OH

Gerrymandering Creates Imbalance of Power in Congress

Every 10 years each state redraws its political lines and the process itself takes months. but the results that come from this help show the balance of power in Congress for at least a decade. Now the scary thing about this is that gerrymandering has increased as States redraw these maps. Gerrymandering itself is to manipulate the boundaries so that it favors one party or another. In this particular instance, politicians are drawing district lines to flip opposing voters among several districts and place them and a single one to limit competition elsewhere. So this would mean 1 District or county that votes primarily Democrat with a few Republicans will get split in half so that the Democratic voters are all placed into one district line making that a point for Democrats. The problem that can derive from this is communities that are led two elections that reward candidates who appeal to the far-left or far-right making compromise difficult and Congress. No party is scotch free from gerrymandering though as of right now Republicans have more opportunities. The GOP has hold of the line-drawing process in States representing 187 House Seats compared with 75 for Democrats. The other states use either independent commissions or have split government control and if they don't have that then they only have one congressional seat.

Read full story
Ohio State

Central Ohio in for the Worst Weather in Years

The First Warning Weather Experts are predicting the worst weather for Ohio this year. This will make the winter seem much more dreary than usual. The term “weather” is meant to describe short-term conditions like days, weeks, and even months. Record-setting temperatures or record-setting precipitation can happen any day. The daily extremes become minor blips in the larger picture. Climate deals with the averages over long periods of time.

Read full story
36 comments
Ohio State

Take Your Family to These Christmas Light Events in Ohio this Holiday Season

The holiday season is officially starting in Columbus as the lights at Columbus Commons were turned on Friday night. The display has more than 400,000 LED lights of all kinds of different colors to give you that festive feeling. The experience is free, with free hot chocolate and carousel rides between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Friday nights in December. There are also musicians that roam around the area and give it extra holiday cheer. The lights will be on every night from dusk until 11 p.m. through January 2.

Read full story

Civil Rights Leaders Al Sharpton and Ben Crump Visit Brunswick for Ahmaud Arbery's Trial

Wednesday, November 10th, 2021 civil rights leaders visited Brunswick to stand side-by-side with Ahmaud Arbery’s family on the fourth day of his murder trial. Not only did a civil rights activist show up for him but also Attorney Ben Crump to help provide emotional and legal support for the ones that lost their loved one. This is a big deal but to fully understand the magnitude of this we must first go into the case itself.

Read full story
Ohio State

OSU President Reveals Debt-free Degree Plan

The Ohio State University President revealed a new initiative designed to help students graduate from the school debt-free. The plan, Scarlet and Gray Advantage, was discussed on Friday at the investiture ceremony held by Dr. Kristina Johnson. Johnson is the 16th president of the University, and she discussed the plan as well as her other goals.

Read full story

COVID-19 Causes Rise in Mental Health Issues Among Kids

The COVID-19 pandemic has been shown to have a negative impact on students’ mental health as they struggle to deal with social isolation, financial instability, and other worries. Health experts are alerting everyone to take safety precautions as COVID cases are on the rise as we head into the holidays. As it starts to get darker outside earlier during the day, these issues are likely going to become more prominent due to issues like seasonal depression.

Read full story
2 comments
Ohio State

Young Girl Taken From Home in Ohio

Trinity Hurt, a 7 year-old-girl, was taken from her home in Kenton, Ohio. The Hardin County Prosecutor’s Office has released a 911 call received from Trinity’s mother, Jennifer Trosin. On the call, you can hear the panic in her voice and heavy breathing as she says that she can’t find her daughter anywhere.

Read full story
14 comments
Columbus, OH

Columbus Creating Funds to Help Afghans

The Columbus City Council on Monday created the Afghan Neighbors Rental Assistance Fund (ANRAF), a fund meant to help Afghans who are coming to Columbus to secure jobs and housing.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

New Affordable Housing Funding in Columbus

Construction is starting on a new 180-unit affordable housing development in Northern Columbus, Ohio which will list rent as low as $350 a month. The building is called The Sinclair, and it’s scheduled to open in 2023. The building is located on 5055 Sinclair Road, and it sits on the former Alrosa Villa site which had a historic music venue in the city where a shooting occurred in 2004. The building was listed for sale in 2019.

Read full story
5 comments
Houston, TX

University Loses Student Over Travis Scott Astroworld Fiasco

During the Astroworld music festival in Houston, Texas over the weekend, the University of Dayton and many others had to be faced with the loss of a mechanical engineering technology student, Franco Patino. Patino had been only 21-years-old at the time of his death, and was one of the ten who had died when chaos erupted during the festival as a result of a crowd surge towards the stage.

Read full story
11 comments

President Biden Approval Ratings Dropping

As President Joe Biden’s term continues, his support that he has been receiving has slowly begun to slip away. President Joe Biden had recently signed a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill on Monday, which had caused inflation concerns to overshadow the more positive developments. Voters are beginning to feel more and more like the White House is not focused enough on the issues that are actually affecting them.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Columbus Federal Discrimination Lawsuit Led by Police Officers

In Columbus, Ohio, there is currently a movement to file a federal discrimination lawsuit against the city of Columbus. Currently, there are thirteen officers who have joined the movement. The group of officers who have joined the movement claim that there has been a racially charged hostile work environment created, which has been allowed to fester.

Read full story

Taxi Driver Detains Possible Terrorist and Saves Hospital

“The taxi driver, in his heroic efforts, has managed to divert what could have been an absolutely awful disaster at the hospital.”. In Liverpool, England, a taxi driver had gained recognition for his heroic actions and reactions just before a bomb had exploded outside of a hospital. The suspected terrorist in the bombing had been the only one to die when the taxi, which had been driven by David Perry, had exploded. According to the police, they are treating the incident as a terrorist attack, but for now the motives are unclear. However, the day of the blast had been “Remembrance Sunday”, a holiday meant to hold services in memory of those who had died at war, for those in Britain, causing many to speculate that the potential bombing could have been related to the holiday within the country.

Read full story
Kenton, OH

Kidnapped 7 Year Old Girl Found Safe and Sound

A 7-year-old girl by the name of Trinity Hurt had gone missing and has now been found alive and brought back home with her family. Trinity had been found by Kenton Police Chief Dennis Musser, who had found her late Friday night after she had been taken from her home on Wednesday. Musser had found Trinity trapped within an abandoned house with no way to get out, which means that the young girl had been trapped within the house from Wednesday until they had been able to find her on Friday.

Read full story
2 comments
Ohio State

Ohio Senior Veterans Asks for Donations of Remembrance Wreaths

The Senior Veterans Inc. has begun to ask those within Ohio to donate remembrance wreaths for the veterans buried at Dayton and Ohio Western Reserve National Cemeteries. There are currently 100,000 veterans buried at the cemeteries, and the Senior Veterans Inc. is offering $15 donations to get a live, balsam fir wreath for the graves. The donations to get the wreaths can be sent in all throughout the year, but it is strongly encouraged for the donations to be made by Veterans Day, November 11. After the donations have been made, the wreaths will be shipped to the cemeteries where volunteers will place them onto the graves on December 18.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Shopping Mall Mishap Outside of Starbucks

Just before noon in Columbus, Ohio, shoppers had to bear witness to a man being shot to death outside of a Target shopping center in broad daylight. This event has marked the 175th homicide to occur within the United States in 2021. As of right now, the suspect of who had done the shooting has not been caught, and police officers are reviewing surveillance footage in hopes of figuring out who it may be that has committed the crime.

Read full story
10 comments
Columbus, OH

Columbus Police Warn of Car Safety in the Winter

As the cold season begins to set in, the Columbus Division of Police is beginning to remind drivers to lock up their cars and turn them off, due to the high number of drivers who leave their cars unlocked and running in order to stay warm within the cold weather. As a result of people leaving their cars open to a vulnerable state, inviting thieves to aim to jump in and drive away. The occurrence is much more common than most of us realize or want to acknowledge.

Read full story
2 comments

NFL Aaron Rodgers Sponsorship Losses in Columbus, Ohio

NFL players have begun to fight back against the possible mandatory requirements of vaccinations, with some of them holding firm to the idea that they should be able to do what they want to do with their own bodies, or what they feel as though will be safest for them. As a result of NFL players refusing to get vaccinated, they have begun to have their sponsorships given to them revoked. This is something that the Green Bay Packers quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, has unfortunately had to learn.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy