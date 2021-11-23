University Loses Student Over Travis Scott Astroworld Fiasco

wikipedia

During the Astroworld music festival in Houston, Texas over the weekend, the University of Dayton and many others had to be faced with the loss of a mechanical engineering technology student, Franco Patino. Patino had been only 21-years-old at the time of his death, and was one of the ten who had died when chaos erupted during the festival as a result of a crowd surge towards the stage.

As a result of Patino’s death, the fraternity that he had been a part of, as well as his family, had held a private memorial over the weekend to remember him. The fraternity had also placed a sign with his name outside of their house.

Patino’s family and friends are speaking out and demanding that they do not want Patino to be just another number on the headlines, and they are demanding for those involved to prevent something like this from happening again. The family and friends are devastated due to the events that had taken place during the crowd surge that had left hundreds injured. It is unknown what had been the true cause for the chaos to break out, but many of the attendees of the concert have begun to file lawsuits against Travis Scott and the festival organizers for allowing the show to go on despite the extreme risks of harm that were being displayed.

"People shouldn't have to risk their lives. for Travis Scott for any other concert."

-Julio Patino

Not only was Patino’s family and friends affected, but also those who he had shared the classrooms with. Many students that had been spoken to during this time had been used to seeing Patino on the daily, and suddenly he would no longer be there. Many of the students, as a result, are now boycotting Travis Scott’s music as a result of the incident.

Other students at the University who had spoken up about the concert either had been there themselves, or had known people who had attended the concert. One of those students who had spoken up about the experience of those he had known was Kyle Neil, a senior communications major at the University of Dayton. As well as this, the family and friends of Patino have begun to put their foot down and speak loudly about how they will not allow a culture to be created from the concert that implies that these types of tragic events are okay.

"They all said that it was really dangerous when they were there. They wanted to get out immediately. I don't stand for him (Travis Scott) at all because there was plenty of instances where he could have stopped. He could have done something like help ambulances get through or anything but he just kept performing from what I saw.”

-Kyle Neil

Patino’s family have begun to do their own form of investigation on what had happened during the festival, using videos off of social media to watch closely and see if they could piece together the events. They also thanked those who had attended the concert who had reached out to them, thankful towards the strangers for doing what they could to try to save their son and brother’s life.

Travis Scott himself has spoken up about the events that had taken place at his concert, taking to twitter to make a statement. As well as this, Travis Scott has stated that he will cover all of the funeral costs for the victims and that he will be partnering with BetterHelp to provide free mental health services to those who had been affected by the event. According to Travis Scott, he did not realize the severity of what had been happening in the crowd as he continued on with the concert for 37 minutes after the show had already been declared a mass casualty.

As a result of the tragedy at Astroworld and the 125 total victims of the chaos, Travis Scott is having a $750 million lawsuit filed against him. Many of those filing the lawsuits are infuriated with the negligence that had been shown in the wake of the disaster.

Other family’s outside of Patino’s have begun to sue over the deaths of their loved ones that had occurred during the festival. One of these was that of the family of Axel Acosta, who had also been one of those to die within the crowd surge. Acosta and other concertgoers who had attended the festival had been crushed, suffocated, and trampled by those who had run over them to go towards the stage. Acosta had died after going into cardiac arrest from the feeling of the crowd crushing him, with the crushing being with such high force to the point that he was unable to breathe. Many believe that the love and adoration that the concert goers had for the performers and musicians that they had come to see, but that the feeling was not mutual.

Travis Scott is facing charges and past beliefs that he had allegedly glorified violence and other dangerous behaviors. While the lawsuits towards Travis Scott will cover the cost of physical and mental damage sustained by the families and the victims, there is no amount of money that will be able to cover up what those who had been at the concert had to go through.

The tragedy at Astroworld had been fully preventable and was a result of negligence, which now Travis Scott and those who had put together the festival will have to face in full force, receiving the consequences of what had happened to the innocent lives who came to see the performers.

"I'm devastated by what took place. My prayers go out to the families and all those that were impacted by what happened at Astroworld Music festival. Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life. I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need. Thank you Houston PD, fire department, and NRG Park, for their immediate response and support."

-Travis Scott