COVID Cases on the Rise in Ohio...Again

There were nearly 3,000 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Ohio . According to the Ohio Department of Health, Ohio has had nearly 2 million reported cases of COVID-19, around 75,000 hospitalizations due to COVID-19, and nearly 23,000 deaths due to COVID-19.

Franklin County has had the most recorded cases, but Cuyahoga County has had the most hospitalizations and deaths. Vinton County has had the lowest number of recorded cases and the lowest number of deaths according to the Ohio Department of Health.

USAFacts has reported that only around 54% of people in the state of Ohio have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Only around 50% of the Ohio population has been fully vaccinated. The amount of people getting their vaccine continues to increase, and so far appears to be at its peak as of October 2021. People between the ages of 70-74 so far have the highest number of vaccines received, while ages 19 and under have had the lowest number.

The CDC recommends that everyone who is able to should get the COVID-19 vaccine. Research has shown that the vaccine went through all required stages of clinical trials and wasn’t rushed despite being released quicker than the average vaccine. The CDC states that the vaccine was released faster than usual because so many different places were working to get it out to the public. The COVID-19 vaccine continues to undergo the most intensive safety monitoring in U.S history. The vaccine is meant to prevent the taker from getting COVID-19, and while it isn’t 100% effective, it has been shown to significantly reduce the side effects if you do happen to catch the virus.

Getting vaccinated protects yourself and others around you. By being vaccinated, you can help lessen the spread of COVID-19. The Delta Variant has been causing more outbreaks of COVID around the world. It’s been shown to cause more severe illness in unvaccinated people. It’s important that more people get the vaccine sooner rather than later to avoid spreading the Delta Variant more rapidly.

People are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving the second dose of the vaccine. After being fully vaccinated, the CDC says that it’s safe to resume activities that you participated in before the pandemic. It’s still advised to wear a face covering while doing indoor activities.

Ohio has had sponsored vaccination clinics around the state. If you weren’t able to receive your vaccine during this time, you can check out small clinics around you for availability. Local health departments, pharmacies, hospitals, primary care centers, and more are offering the vaccine. Some places require you to schedule an appointment, but others take walk-ins. You can schedule an appointment at gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov or by calling 1-833-4ASK-ODH between 9a.m and 8p.m on weekdays.

It’s important to get your vaccine to provide herd immunity for those who aren’t eligible to receive the vaccine. Groups who aren’t able to receive the vaccine include those who are allergic, those who have other health problems that prevent them from being able to receive the vaccine, and young children. If everyone who’s able to receive the vaccine get’s one, then these people are less likely to catch the virus.

The Ohio Health Department posted some myths about the vaccine and some facts in response to those myths. The first myth being spread was that the vaccine causes infertility. The Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists both recommend that pregnant women receive the vaccine. The CDC has yet to report any side effects on reproductive health. Scientists are continuing to study the safety of the vaccine, and nothing has been shown that it’s unsafe for pregnant women or those that are trying to conceive.

The next myth is that natural immunity is better than vaccine immunity. The Ohio Health Department has stated that evidence is showing that immunity from the vaccine outlasts natural immunity. While it’s possible that you can get the virus and be fine, having the vaccine increases your chances of having less severe symptoms and decreases your chances of getting the virus in the first place. It’s recommended to receive the vaccine because your immune system will have a better chance of fighting off the virus if you do get it.

The next myth is that many people have died from receiving the vaccine. However, the CDC has not found a general cause and effect link between the vaccine and death. The national Virus Adverse Event Reporting System received less than .002% of death reports after receiving the vaccine. Plus, these deaths don’t necessarily mean that the vaccine was the cause. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been shown to cause thrombocytopenia syndrome (TSS) in very rare cases, and this risk hasn’t been shown with the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. The CDC and FDA both determined that the very slight risks of the vaccine are outweighed by all of the benefits. Women under 50 should monitor their health if they received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and seek treatment if they notice any symptoms of TSS.

The final common myth listed is that the vaccine contains hazardous metals that have magnetic fields and microchips. Safety has been a top priority for those testing the vaccines, and they are all metal-free and do not contain any traces of microchips. According to the CDC, even if the vaccines did contain any traces of metals, the dosage would be far too small to cause any kind of magnetic attraction. The CDC lists the ingredients of the vaccines on their website if you’re concerned about the contents.

Receiving a COVID-19 vaccine is an important step to try and lessen the spread of the virus in Ohio and all around the world. If you have yet to receive your vaccine, check out local areas to see if you can make an appointment or walk in. If you’re concerned about the health risks, you can learn more on the CDC website. Studies have shown that the benefits of the vaccines far outweigh the potential risk, so talk to your health care provider about getting your vaccine.