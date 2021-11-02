Actor Alec Baldwin Kills Cinematographer with Prop Gun on Movie Set

ABC6

Tragedies happening on film sets during production aren’t unheard of. There have been many cases in the past where an accident has resulted in someone’s life being pre-maturely taken away from them, and as a result of these accidents, there have been more and more regulations put into place to help prevent these accidents from happening again.

However, no matter how many regulations happen, there is always the chance of it happening. In Columbus, Ohio, there had been an accidental shooting from a prop gun that Alec Baldwin had fired on the set of the movie Rust, which resulted in the death of the cinematographer and injured the director. The firing had occurred as Baldwin was practicing drawing the weapon for a scene that was about to be recorded, with the prop gun being pointed towards the camera lens when it had gone off. As a result, the production of the movie has been put onto an indefinite pause.

According to the camera operator on the set, Reid Russel, they reported that Alec Baldwin had always been extremely careful with the weapons on the set of Rust that he had handled. Baldwin had been told that the gun was safe to use before he had picked it up to practice with by the assistant director, Dave Halls, who had announced a cold gun to indicate that the gun was of no danger as he handed it over. The scene involved Baldwin sitting on a church pew and pointing it at the camera.

Don Ball, a Columbus area prop-master, says that he has worked on several movie sets across the United States, as well as overseas. He is frustrated by what had happened on the Rust set, as well as the fact that a part of the safety standards is to not allow live ammunition on movie sets.

“The cost of getting actual weapons there on set and having an armor do all the work they have to do as well as even the safety work that is necessary far exceeds what it would cost to do computer animation. Flash, smoke, shell ejection can all be added post-production.”

-Don Ball

The only times that live ammunition should be on a movie set is in the case of a police officer working on the set to keep the peace. Prop guns include a large range of things, including non-functioning weapons, as well as a real weapon adapted for firing blanks. The reality of the tragedy is that it had been a preventable tragedy if those on set had just taken the extra steps to check their ammunition within the props.

The director, Joel Souza, had also gotten injured in the firing, due to him standing behind the cameraman, Halyna Hutchins. The day of the shooting, there had been turmoil on the set causing panic among the crew, due to a dispute over the payment and lodging given to the camera crew. The director recalls hearing the phrase “cold gun” be used right before the shooting had happened, and at the time, he had been focused on figuring out how the scene would appear on camera. The scene that they had been preparing for did not call for the use of live rounds.

“It’s absolutely a shame for someone to be taken from us when it wasn’t necessary. This is an accident that was preventable.”

-Don Ball

Suspicions are being put towards the assistant director Halls as well. A crew member on the set reported that she had worked with Halls on another project, and that she had raised safety concerns towards him in 2019.