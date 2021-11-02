The Ohio State University Doctor Facing Several Sexual Abuse Allegations

ABC6

A sad reality in our world is that there will always be people in higher positions of power who will try their best to get what they want, using their power against those in lower positions in order to obtain it. These people can be in any field: a principal, a boss, a doctor, and more. Many of the people who may be using their power against those below them could be closer to us than we think, due to how well they integrate themselves into society.

In Columbus, Ohio, there had been a doctor working at the Ohio State University who had been failed to stop his sexual abuse, and now the doctor has passed away. Several men have come forth and filed lawsuits towards the Ohio State University on the front of this event, and their lawsuits have been dismissed by a federal judge. There have been over 40 total sexual abuse victims of the doctor, and they are represented by attorney Rocky Ratliff, who had also been a victim of the abuse done by the University doctor.

The U.S. District Court Judge Michael Watson has been the one to reveal the cases, and he has been the one to dismiss similar cases in the past. Doctor Strauss, the doctor in question, has clearly been guilty of abusing hundreds of young men while the Ohio State officials turned a blind eye, but the window for legal action to be made upon the claims has passed. Some who have reviewed the case question if Watson had a conflict when trying to handle the case, and they unsuccessfully pushed for Watson’s recusal on the case after the judge had revealed his wife’s business had direct ties with the Ohio State University.

“The Court hopes that, notwithstanding the Court’s ruling on the statute of limitations issue and fact that Ohio State’s voluntary settlement program has closed, Ohio State will stand by its promise to ‘do the right thing,’ and continue settlement discussions with Plaintiffs.”

-U.S. District Court Judge, Michael Watson

The Ohio State University claims that it has already reached a settlement regarding what had happened with the doctor during his time at the University, and that these settlements have been made with more than 230 men. Following the settlements, the Ohio State University has repeated that they are committed to uncovering the truth beneath what had happened between the men and the doctor, as well as publicly offering apologies to those who had been abused by Strauss.

The University has also put in nearly $47 million in settlements towards 185 total survivors of the sexual abuse, with an average of $252,000. As well as this, the University has offered separate plaintiffs towards remaining lawsuits.

“We are at a loss to understand why OSU wants to compensate some and exclude others. ... OSU chose to single them out and revictimize them, effectively telling them being raped and molested is worth nothing compared to those who were offered a settlement. This is a sad day for the OSU Alumni we represent. We are still hopeful OSU will treat them fairly and offer settlement.”

-Richard Schulte

Survivors of the harassment from Doctor Strauss report that they had been fondled during medical examinations at the Ohio State University campus athletic facilities, a student health center, Strauss’ home, or at Strauss’ off-campus clinic. Concerns towards the doctor being on the campus had been spoken about through the students since the late 1970s.

The lawyers representing the men who had been sexually harassed argue that most did not recognize their experiences as abuse, nor did they understand Ohio State’s role in enabling it, until after the accusations towards the doctor had begun to be spoken about in a public setting in 2018.