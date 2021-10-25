Washington Zoo Welcomes New Cheetah Cubs

Liz Fe Lifestyle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DaNDo_0ccQ5XsK00
ABC6

The population of big cats is diminishing worldwide as many cats either must thrive in sanctuaries or in captivity. The Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute recently welcomed 5 cheetah cubs into the world this Tuesday as they were able to watch their 5 year old cheetah, Rosalie, give birth on camera. Zoo officials stated that Rosalie is a first time mom, with the first cheetah born at the facility, Nick, having sired the litter. The cubs are currently left alone with mom so that they can bond and be cared for without any interference from other officials or from Nick. However, the world can watch the five cheetahs grow up together with the Cheetah Cam, a webcam installed by the SCBI in the enclosure. Cheetah populations have been diminishing worldwide, with many cheetahs suffering issues of their genetics being almost identical. Habitat loss and a lack of prey have also contributed to the trend of cheetahs racing towards extinction. The issue of identical genetics diminished the population of these fast cats greatly as a result; thankfully cheetahs live longer if properly cared for in captivity, living up to 20 years.

The cubs appear to be healthy and have been doing great despite only being in the world for a single day thus far. Rosalie seems to be caring well for her cubs with the confidence of a mother, and the zoo is very happy to see the cubs doing well. "Seeing Rosalie successfully care for this litter—her first—with confidence is very rewarding. Being able to witness the first moments of a cheetah’s life is incredibly special. As webcam viewers watch our cheetah family grow, play and explore their surroundings, we hope the experience brings them joy and helps them feel a deeper connection to this vulnerable species," said Adrienne Crosier, cheetah reproductive biologist at SCBI and head of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums' Cheetah Species Survival Plan. SCBI had had a rough week this past week concerning their big cats, as three weeks ago the zoo announced that 8 of its lions and tigers had tested positive for COVID-19. 6 lions and 3 tigers had tested positive for the illness, but three weeks later all of the big cats had recovered nicely, eating and behaving normally. One lion’s tests were still coming back positive, but the majority of them started coming back “undetermined” after this was announced. The SCBI stated that it would continue to watch the health of the cats for the next few weeks.

But on the heels of a possible COVID crisis, this is a great step up that proved to be a huge win for the zoo. Classic moments like the welcoming of new big cat cubs into the world prove to be a distraction from the tense moment the zoo had to experience just weeks before, and thankfully not a lot of controversy surrounded how the COVID tests and illness was handled for the big cats. Still, though, it remains to be seen whether or not the cubs will all survive and grow up into healthy cheetahs that will live in comfort alongside the rest of their spotted friends. As the cheetahs are celebrated as welcomed into the world, the questions left unanswered of cheetahs racing to extinction and other big cats possibly facing endangerment continue to plague others’ minds and cynics among us cannot help but roll their eyes. In the meantime, we can only hope these adorable cheetah cubs grow up to be just as strong and powerful as their mom is.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 10

Published by

I run a Columbus-based digital publication with a specific focus on women empowerment. I'm passionate about socially progressive issues.

Columbus, OH
2422 followers

More from Liz Fe Lifestyle

New York City, NY

Racism Declared A Public Health Crisis

To this day, America still struggles with racism and trying to get past the roots that our country has sadly been built up on. It is difficult for us to fully look past the things that have happened in the past, and to be frank, we shouldn’t. We need to be aware of what had happened during the founding of our country and grow from it, make the changes that are needed to be made so that we may move on past the current stage of our dilemma, while making sure that we do not make the same mistakes again.

Read full story
3 comments
Whitehall, OH

Man In Custody for Serial Robberies in Whitehall, Ohio

Robberies within America are sadly a common thing. So common, that the stereotype towards robberies is typically that of a bank robbery, to the point that there are Halloween costumes made after this specific type of robber. However, despite the way the crime is portrayed in the media, robberies are a scary and very real occurrence in American culture.

Read full story
5 comments
Columbus, OH

Columbus Bomb Threat Causes Evacuation

Bomb threats are a nationwide problem, as well as shootings. Within downtown Columbus, a building had to be evacuated in an emergency on an early Tuesday morning, due to a bomb threat threatening to take the building down, along with all of those who were inside of it. The officers who went to the scene had been dispatched to N. 5th Street at 1:20 a.m.

Read full story
2 comments
Columbus, OH

3 Month Old Baby Shot Due to Rise in Crime in Columbus

As of recent times, crime has begun to rise in the United States. Whether this is a result of the pandemic, or simply the world is beginning to change for the worse, it’s unclear. What is clear is that sometimes these crimes put those less fortunate into harm's way, such as children or the elderly.

Read full story
10 comments

Antitrust Bill

As an attempt to rein in Big Tech, a bipartisan group of senators have begun a new antitrust legislation. The goal with the legislation is to prevent large internet platforms from boosting and favoring their services over their competitors.

Read full story

Street Fighters Represent Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which happens every October, originally started in 1985 as a partnership effort between the American Cancer Society and the pharmaceutical division of Imperial Chemical Industries. The illness needed and still needs a lot of attention to stop it from claiming lives, as 1 in 8 women within the United States, according to official statistics, will develop breast cancer over the course of her lifetime - and another 2 million women worldwide will be diagnosed with breast cancer over the course of one year. Former First Lady Betty Ford helped kick off the event for the first time when Breast Cancer Awareness Month was originally planned, as she was herself a survivor of breast cancer. She was diagnosed with breast cancer when her husband Gerald Ford was president of the United States, which brought even more attention to the devastating illness.

Read full story

‘Into the Wild’ Bus Becomes Display Item

It’s hard to picture that an abandoned vehicle can be such a treasured and venerated piece of history. But Fairbanks Bus 142, which served as a shelter for nomadic life-seeking man Christopher McCandless until he died of starvation, has a different story. Fairbanks Bus 142 was originally one of three buses used by the Yutan Construction Company to provide site accommodations for the construction crew from Fairbanks that worked on road upgrades in 1960. Ten years later, the buses were removed from the trail, but Bus 142 was left behind due to a broken rear axle to serve as a shelter for hunters, trappers, and visitors. McCandless, meanwhile, was a man who wanted to live nomadically throughout the US and attempted to survive in the Alaskan Wilderness, ultimately perishing from starvation.

Read full story
3 comments

Blue Jackets Season Opens

The Columbus Blue Jackets open with their first game of the 2021 season being against the Arizona Coyotes in their home of the Nationwide Arena. Fans are very eager for the season opening of the Blue Jackets. This will be the 22nd season the team has completed for the NHL, which initially opened more than 100 years ago. Prior to the season open, the team conducted 3 trades: one to the Chicago Blackhawks, one to the Carolina Hurricanes and one to the Philadelphia Flyers. Fans are very excited to see what the season will bring for the Blue Jackets, a team that is something of young blood within the NHL and having only joined very recently, compared to teams like the Red Wings, who were part of the Original Six way back when the NHL opened in 1917. With only 6 playoff appearances by the team in their 22 seasons for the NHL and not a single Stanley Cup championship, many fans might wonder if this season could be a potential turnaround for the team.

Read full story

Tesla Recall Drives Literal Wedge between Customers and Manufacturers

Companies refusing to file important documents is nothing new - perhaps to save their own bacon and think of more things they need to do, because they don’t think it matters, etc. But Tesla is especially coming under fire in an era where self-driving cars are still being actively worked on as a new innovation. US safety investigators started conducting more detailed investigations, demanding to know why Tesla didn't file recall documents when it updated its Autopilot software to better identify parked emergency vehicles. Tesla’s Autopilot software is capable of features such as advanced sensor coverage, processing power increases, and Autopilot - which introduces new features to Tesla cars with software updates that will eventually enable the car to become completely autonomous. Currently, these features require a driver sitting in the car and do not make the car fully capable of self-driving. Still, though, when the update rolled around, the National Highway Traffic Safety Association had been digging at Tesla, demanding to know why they did not file a recall. In a letter to Tesla, the NHTSA told them that if their software mitigates a defect, they must recall vehicles with the software installed.

Read full story
1 comments

Deceased Woman’s Cells Pave Way for Greater Knowledge

In the 1950s, many people in the US were suffering from cancer. But one woman, Henrietta Lacks, who was battling cervical cancer, did not realize just how important she would be after her inevitable battle with cancer came to a close. Lacks died from cervical cancer on October 4th, 1951, at the age of 31. But something happened before her death that ended up creating an entirely new world within the medical field: before she died, Lacks’ cancer cells were taken without her knowledge in the form of a tissue sample. The cells within this sample, referred to as HeLa cells, have reproduced infinitely since the day she died - and believe it or not, these cells ended up becoming a cornerstone of modern medicine, including but not limited to the development of the polio vaccine, genetic mapping, cancer research and even the COVID-19 vaccines.

Read full story
1 comments

Haunted House Gets Final Inspection

A new central Ohio haunted house by the name of Haunted Hoorah in Marion underwent further inspection this Wednesday. Officials spent extra time in the establishment making sure everything was good for a go-ahead before the haunted house could be open in time for the upcoming Halloween season. Electricians analyzed the house thoroughly, making sure that the haunted house would be able to open. Haunted Hoorah is a military-themed spooky attraction meant to focus on a spooky story set in the era where Germany and America were fighting during WWII - and failed science experiments involving “Super Soldier Serum”. The site’s description reads, “As a volunteer recruit, you will be scanned and placed on a military transport to be taken to the recruit processing and testing center. Once there, you will be injected with the Super Soldier Serum and processed. After extensive testing and trials you will be evaluated. Based on your results and how the serum reacts in your body, we will see if you have what it takes, or if you’ve become one of our less fortunate results”. The haunted house is set to open this Friday and will be open for the public until Halloween.

Read full story

Last Novel in Acclaimed Youth Series Scheduled for 2023

Shannon Messenger, author of youth fiction novel series Keeper of the Lost Cities, is scheduled to be published in 2023, as she recently announced. Aladdin Books, an imprint of Simon and Schuster Children’s Publishing, revealed the book was scheduled for 2023 this Wednesday. The book currently does not have a title, but Messenger is excited to finally end the series, especially after the last book’s cliffhanger ending. Legacy, the last book published in the series before this one, originally released in November of 2019. The book series centers on young heroine Sophie Foster, a Telepath that can read the minds of others. When she meets Fitz, another Telepath, the events of the series are set clear into motion. The book series’ first book was originally drafted in 2008, and later finally saw publication in the fall of 2012, which actually was the 20th draft of the book. Since then, Keeper of the Lost Cities has launched 8 books and sold worldwide. Ben Affleck is even planning to create a movie adaptation of the series.

Read full story

Golfer Kicks A Hornet’s Nest… Literally

36-year-old, two-time NBA champion J.R. Smith hopped into his first college golf tournament this past Tuesday, competing for North Carolina A&T on the second day of Elon’s Phoenix International. However, Smith was not prepared for what would happen when he was golfing that day. While on the third hole of the third round at Alamance Country Club, Smith’s tee shot ended up rolling off the fairway and was embedded in pine straw. When attempting to retrieve the ball, his pull cart rolled into a hornet’s nest, which led to Smith running wildly out of the area, flailing his arms, before needing treatment.

Read full story

Graduate’s Winning Jeopardy Streak Ends

Throughout the history of any game show, historic wins, losses and great prize money payout happen quite frequently, and many of these game shows come with a long history of memorable contestants. The historic run of Ohio State graduate Matt Amodio on the game show Jeopardy! came to an end this past Monday. The Yale doctorate student ended his winning streak with 38 consecutive wins and more than $1.5 million in prize money on Monday after failing to answer the final clue. His win streak was cut short by new champion Jonathan Fisher, an actor from Coral Gables, Florida.

Read full story
17 comments
Columbus, OH

Gun Violence on the Rise...Again

Gun violence has been terrorizing our country for decades now but in the past year, the Gun Violence Archive suggests that 2021 could be the worst year for gun violence the U.S. has seen in decades. From January 1st to September 15th more than 14,500 people were killed due to gun violence. As of right now at is putting gun violence at 1300 more casualties since 2020 but we also must remember that the world stood still for a bit due to the pandemic. During that time crime was at an all-time low for the United States. That still doesn’t excuse the monumental rise in crime since then. Just in late August, there were headlines in Columbus Ohio, News for five deaths, and plenty of others injured in a casual Saturday shooting.

Read full story
5 comments
Columbus, OH

Girl Left for Dead by Roommates

We all believe we know the person we are living with, at least we would like to think we do. So many horror movies have been made about the crazy roommate but unfortunately, one girl got to live out that movie. In Johnston, New York on February 14th was called out for a wellness check for 62-year-old Patricia Barter. The officers came in and spoke with her two roommates Stephanie Hillburn and Deborah Eglin but just like a movie, the officers noticed the two women getting nervous so he requested to speak to Barter. The officer searched the house only to find Barter’s lifeless body in her bed. Supposedly Barter had died of an accidental overdose the week of February 4th but her death was not reported to authorities. Barter’s roommates moved her body into her bedroom and just left her there as they went on through their daily lives.

Read full story
9 comments

Another Unfortunate Cinderella Story

Hollywood has been in the age of modernizing fairytales for a good span of the century. Society already knows that the prince wakes up Sleeping Beauty and that a man climbs Rapunzel's hair. But in the rise of the feminist movement more movie studios have pushed to reimagine these fairytales. That is exactly what Amazon Prime did in another reimagining of the Cinderella story. This reimaging would be the 10th since 2004 with Ella Enchanted the last being 2016’s A Cinderella Story: If The Shoe Fits. Amazon’s reimaging was a bit of a shock to the public with how high-profile the cast was. The cast consisted of Camilla Cabello, Idina Menzel, Billy Porter, and much more.

Read full story
3 comments

Masks Optional in Schools as Kids Return

The 2020 year made the world stand still. Kids weren’t going to school but instead keeping themselves at home, safe and online learning. At the time this was the safest and most productive option to keep kids in school without having to hold them back, for the time being, it worked pretty well. But now that the world is deciding to push on and that means reevaluating what school will look like for students. Many schools have already gone back to in-person learning and many schools have taken away the option to learn at home. If students can be in school they should try to be but this leads to the question of “what do we do about the masks?”

Read full story
1 comments
Columbus, OH

Casey Goodson Fatally Shot By Cop

Not only was 2020 a tragic year due to the COVD-19 pandemic it was also a tragic year for all the racial violence. During the peak months of quarantine, protesters were standing up for black Americans and their rights following the death of George Floyd. These protests were started everywhere around the United States, leaving some places burned and looted just to get the cold truth across to officials. Unfortunately, some cases were shoved under the rug and didn’t get as much air time as they deserved.

Read full story
92 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy