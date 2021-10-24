Golfer Kicks A Hornet’s Nest… Literally

Liz Fe Lifestyle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BuNEZ_0cbMHVZo00
ABC6

36-year-old, two-time NBA champion J.R. Smith hopped into his first college golf tournament this past Tuesday, competing for North Carolina A&T on the second day of Elon’s Phoenix International. However, Smith was not prepared for what would happen when he was golfing that day. While on the third hole of the third round at Alamance Country Club, Smith’s tee shot ended up rolling off the fairway and was embedded in pine straw. When attempting to retrieve the ball, his pull cart rolled into a hornet’s nest, which led to Smith running wildly out of the area, flailing his arms, before needing treatment.

After this happened, Smith was given a 15-minute break alongside partners Florian Blatti and Whately, receiving treatment for the hornet stings. Animal attacks on the golf course aren’t anything new. In the past year, a Colorado golfer had their kidney sliced in half by an elk goring him, while a Connecticut golfer was attacked by a rabid bobcat. And many Floridian golfers have had unpleasantly close encounters with alligators while golfing. In 2014, Spanish golfer Pablo Larrabazzal was attacked by hornets while coming down the fifth hole, having to leap into a lake to escape. There have even been bizarre incidents like where a golfer was attacked by a frog, and one time a seagull stole a golf ball right from the course.

But for Smith, who has spent his entire time playing basketball in a closed stadium, this was all a new experience for him. The NBA star, who retired this past year after winning his second championship with the Cavaliers, became a college student and started to play golf for North Carolina this past year. Although Smith has been playing golf for the past 12 years and honing his skills in the process, all of it is secondary compared to the idea of going back to school. Smith said that he wanted to give back to his community and that it was for a better cause. Smith started school a couple of months ago and is struggling to balance his responsibilities as a celebrity college student and student-athlete, but nonetheless, he is excited to play golf. Although his debut this past week has been something of a rough start with him being stung by hornets, the real bummer was going birdie-less during his first round. He shot a total of 80, placing 81st out of 84 contestants.

Still, Smith was taught several lessons about playing golf as a college student, and of course, dealing with the dangers of playing sports outside while also learning how to play golf the best way possible. Smith remarked that the feeling of not performing well in a game was “humbling” and that golf can be a game that can bring people very high or very low. But at the end of the day, all of this is a new learning experience for the former basketball player. After 16 years on the basketball court, trying something new has been a welcome venue for Smith, and he cares more about his education than really trying more to yuk it up in the spotlight of being a famous NBA player. Instead of living the retired life of luxury, Smith’s taken to school and to the golf course. It’s possible he could be a great golfer - after all, many spoke highly of him on the golf course when he played in 2016. But for now, many will remember his debut having him walking off the course stung - literally.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

I run a Columbus-based digital publication with a specific focus on women empowerment. I'm passionate about socially progressive issues.

Columbus, OH
2461 followers

More from Liz Fe Lifestyle

COVID Cases on the Rise in Ohio...Again

There were nearly 3,000 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Ohio. According to the Ohio Department of Health, Ohio has had nearly 2 million reported cases of COVID-19, around 75,000 hospitalizations due to COVID-19, and nearly 23,000 deaths due to COVID-19.

Read full story
1 comments
Columbus, OH

Actor Alec Baldwin Kills Cinematographer with Prop Gun on Movie Set

Tragedies happening on film sets during production aren’t unheard of. There have been many cases in the past where an accident has resulted in someone’s life being pre-maturely taken away from them, and as a result of these accidents, there have been more and more regulations put into place to help prevent these accidents from happening again.

Read full story
1 comments
Ohio State

The Ohio State University Doctor Facing Several Sexual Abuse Allegations

A sad reality in our world is that there will always be people in higher positions of power who will try their best to get what they want, using their power against those in lower positions in order to obtain it. These people can be in any field: a principal, a boss, a doctor, and more. Many of the people who may be using their power against those below them could be closer to us than we think, due to how well they integrate themselves into society.

Read full story
6 comments

Increased Migrants at Border Create Patrol Challenges

The border situation has been a debate for a long time within American culture. Some Americans believe that the border should not be as closely guarded as it is, while others believe that the guarding is crucial to our national safety. Despite the debate, however, there is one thing that is certain: every person deserves to be treated well and be in good health, a mindset that the Panama foreign minister shares.

Read full story
32 comments
Idaho State

Police Officer Injured in Idaho Mall Shooting

In the city of Boise, Idaho, there had been a shooting within a mall, leaving two people dead and several others injured, including an officer on the scene. Shootings within public American settings are sadly common, and often cause trauma for those witnessing it or being involved within them. It is a crisis that needs to be addressed and stopped within America, rather than being seen as a part of American culture and how things occur within the country.

Read full story
5 comments
Marion County, OH

Investigation Turns Up Leads in Homicide Victim Cold Case for a Murder from 1989

Within Marion, Ohio, there had been a 32-year-old mystery homicide case ongoing without a clear sign of its end. The case had felt like a cold case due to the difficulty of finding the body of the man missing, but it had continued to go on in hopes of getting the information needed to find the person who had harmed an innocent person. However, the Marion County sheriff has managed to solve part of it, and is now looking to finish solving the homicide case and bring closure to the family of the victim.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Racism Declared A Public Health Crisis

To this day, America still struggles with racism and trying to get past the roots that our country has sadly been built up on. It is difficult for us to fully look past the things that have happened in the past, and to be frank, we shouldn’t. We need to be aware of what had happened during the founding of our country and grow from it, make the changes that are needed to be made so that we may move on past the current stage of our dilemma, while making sure that we do not make the same mistakes again.

Read full story
40 comments
Whitehall, OH

Man In Custody for Serial Robberies in Whitehall, Ohio

Robberies within America are sadly a common thing. So common, that the stereotype towards robberies is typically that of a bank robbery, to the point that there are Halloween costumes made after this specific type of robber. However, despite the way the crime is portrayed in the media, robberies are a scary and very real occurrence in American culture.

Read full story
5 comments
Columbus, OH

Columbus Bomb Threat Causes Evacuation

Bomb threats are a nationwide problem, as well as shootings. Within downtown Columbus, a building had to be evacuated in an emergency on an early Tuesday morning, due to a bomb threat threatening to take the building down, along with all of those who were inside of it. The officers who went to the scene had been dispatched to N. 5th Street at 1:20 a.m.

Read full story
2 comments
Columbus, OH

3 Month Old Baby Shot Due to Rise in Crime in Columbus

As of recent times, crime has begun to rise in the United States. Whether this is a result of the pandemic, or simply the world is beginning to change for the worse, it’s unclear. What is clear is that sometimes these crimes put those less fortunate into harm's way, such as children or the elderly.

Read full story
10 comments

Antitrust Bill

As an attempt to rein in Big Tech, a bipartisan group of senators have begun a new antitrust legislation. The goal with the legislation is to prevent large internet platforms from boosting and favoring their services over their competitors.

Read full story

Street Fighters Represent Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which happens every October, originally started in 1985 as a partnership effort between the American Cancer Society and the pharmaceutical division of Imperial Chemical Industries. The illness needed and still needs a lot of attention to stop it from claiming lives, as 1 in 8 women within the United States, according to official statistics, will develop breast cancer over the course of her lifetime - and another 2 million women worldwide will be diagnosed with breast cancer over the course of one year. Former First Lady Betty Ford helped kick off the event for the first time when Breast Cancer Awareness Month was originally planned, as she was herself a survivor of breast cancer. She was diagnosed with breast cancer when her husband Gerald Ford was president of the United States, which brought even more attention to the devastating illness.

Read full story

‘Into the Wild’ Bus Becomes Display Item

It’s hard to picture that an abandoned vehicle can be such a treasured and venerated piece of history. But Fairbanks Bus 142, which served as a shelter for nomadic life-seeking man Christopher McCandless until he died of starvation, has a different story. Fairbanks Bus 142 was originally one of three buses used by the Yutan Construction Company to provide site accommodations for the construction crew from Fairbanks that worked on road upgrades in 1960. Ten years later, the buses were removed from the trail, but Bus 142 was left behind due to a broken rear axle to serve as a shelter for hunters, trappers, and visitors. McCandless, meanwhile, was a man who wanted to live nomadically throughout the US and attempted to survive in the Alaskan Wilderness, ultimately perishing from starvation.

Read full story
3 comments

Blue Jackets Season Opens

The Columbus Blue Jackets open with their first game of the 2021 season being against the Arizona Coyotes in their home of the Nationwide Arena. Fans are very eager for the season opening of the Blue Jackets. This will be the 22nd season the team has completed for the NHL, which initially opened more than 100 years ago. Prior to the season open, the team conducted 3 trades: one to the Chicago Blackhawks, one to the Carolina Hurricanes and one to the Philadelphia Flyers. Fans are very excited to see what the season will bring for the Blue Jackets, a team that is something of young blood within the NHL and having only joined very recently, compared to teams like the Red Wings, who were part of the Original Six way back when the NHL opened in 1917. With only 6 playoff appearances by the team in their 22 seasons for the NHL and not a single Stanley Cup championship, many fans might wonder if this season could be a potential turnaround for the team.

Read full story

Tesla Recall Drives Literal Wedge between Customers and Manufacturers

Companies refusing to file important documents is nothing new - perhaps to save their own bacon and think of more things they need to do, because they don’t think it matters, etc. But Tesla is especially coming under fire in an era where self-driving cars are still being actively worked on as a new innovation. US safety investigators started conducting more detailed investigations, demanding to know why Tesla didn't file recall documents when it updated its Autopilot software to better identify parked emergency vehicles. Tesla’s Autopilot software is capable of features such as advanced sensor coverage, processing power increases, and Autopilot - which introduces new features to Tesla cars with software updates that will eventually enable the car to become completely autonomous. Currently, these features require a driver sitting in the car and do not make the car fully capable of self-driving. Still, though, when the update rolled around, the National Highway Traffic Safety Association had been digging at Tesla, demanding to know why they did not file a recall. In a letter to Tesla, the NHTSA told them that if their software mitigates a defect, they must recall vehicles with the software installed.

Read full story
1 comments

Deceased Woman’s Cells Pave Way for Greater Knowledge

In the 1950s, many people in the US were suffering from cancer. But one woman, Henrietta Lacks, who was battling cervical cancer, did not realize just how important she would be after her inevitable battle with cancer came to a close. Lacks died from cervical cancer on October 4th, 1951, at the age of 31. But something happened before her death that ended up creating an entirely new world within the medical field: before she died, Lacks’ cancer cells were taken without her knowledge in the form of a tissue sample. The cells within this sample, referred to as HeLa cells, have reproduced infinitely since the day she died - and believe it or not, these cells ended up becoming a cornerstone of modern medicine, including but not limited to the development of the polio vaccine, genetic mapping, cancer research and even the COVID-19 vaccines.

Read full story
1 comments

Haunted House Gets Final Inspection

A new central Ohio haunted house by the name of Haunted Hoorah in Marion underwent further inspection this Wednesday. Officials spent extra time in the establishment making sure everything was good for a go-ahead before the haunted house could be open in time for the upcoming Halloween season. Electricians analyzed the house thoroughly, making sure that the haunted house would be able to open. Haunted Hoorah is a military-themed spooky attraction meant to focus on a spooky story set in the era where Germany and America were fighting during WWII - and failed science experiments involving “Super Soldier Serum”. The site’s description reads, “As a volunteer recruit, you will be scanned and placed on a military transport to be taken to the recruit processing and testing center. Once there, you will be injected with the Super Soldier Serum and processed. After extensive testing and trials you will be evaluated. Based on your results and how the serum reacts in your body, we will see if you have what it takes, or if you’ve become one of our less fortunate results”. The haunted house is set to open this Friday and will be open for the public until Halloween.

Read full story

Washington Zoo Welcomes New Cheetah Cubs

The population of big cats is diminishing worldwide as many cats either must thrive in sanctuaries or in captivity. The Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute recently welcomed 5 cheetah cubs into the world this Tuesday as they were able to watch their 5 year old cheetah, Rosalie, give birth on camera. Zoo officials stated that Rosalie is a first time mom, with the first cheetah born at the facility, Nick, having sired the litter. The cubs are currently left alone with mom so that they can bond and be cared for without any interference from other officials or from Nick. However, the world can watch the five cheetahs grow up together with the Cheetah Cam, a webcam installed by the SCBI in the enclosure. Cheetah populations have been diminishing worldwide, with many cheetahs suffering issues of their genetics being almost identical. Habitat loss and a lack of prey have also contributed to the trend of cheetahs racing towards extinction. The issue of identical genetics diminished the population of these fast cats greatly as a result; thankfully cheetahs live longer if properly cared for in captivity, living up to 20 years.

Read full story
10 comments

Last Novel in Acclaimed Youth Series Scheduled for 2023

Shannon Messenger, author of youth fiction novel series Keeper of the Lost Cities, is scheduled to be published in 2023, as she recently announced. Aladdin Books, an imprint of Simon and Schuster Children’s Publishing, revealed the book was scheduled for 2023 this Wednesday. The book currently does not have a title, but Messenger is excited to finally end the series, especially after the last book’s cliffhanger ending. Legacy, the last book published in the series before this one, originally released in November of 2019. The book series centers on young heroine Sophie Foster, a Telepath that can read the minds of others. When she meets Fitz, another Telepath, the events of the series are set clear into motion. The book series’ first book was originally drafted in 2008, and later finally saw publication in the fall of 2012, which actually was the 20th draft of the book. Since then, Keeper of the Lost Cities has launched 8 books and sold worldwide. Ben Affleck is even planning to create a movie adaptation of the series.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy