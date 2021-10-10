Casey Goodson Fatally Shot By Cop

ABC6

Not only was 2020 a tragic year due to the COVD-19 pandemic it was also a tragic year for all the racial violence. During the peak months of quarantine, protesters were standing up for black Americans and their rights following the death of George Floyd. These protests were started everywhere around the United States, leaving some places burned and looted just to get the cold truth across to officials. Unfortunately, some cases were shoved under the rug and didn’t get as much air time as they deserved.

One of these cases is Casey Goodson. Casey was a 23-year-old man in good standing with the law and had no criminal background yet he was fatally shot by a police officer looking for violent offenders. This all took place on December 4th, 2020. With the protests dying down and it being during the holiday season not a lot of action was taken but the family is not letting anyone forget Casey. A rally was held last Saturday in Columbus, Ohio for Casey. His family stressed that they will not let his case be swept under the rug and fall from the public eye.

There has not been much progression in the case except for the firing of the deputy Jason Meade, the man who shot and killed Casey. The day in question found Casey coming back from a trip to the dentist and a stop at Subway walking into his house just to be fatally shot, multiple times. Jason Meade shot and killed Casey and left him there for his brother and grandmother to find him dead in the kitchen. It is understandable why friends and family of Casey are so up in arms with the autopsy for Casey coming back stating that he was shot 6 times with 5 of those bullets being in his back.

This is a clear case of excessive force, even if Casey was a criminal which he was not. Though it is stated that Casey had his conceal and carry license and was carrying a firearm that day, he did not use it. Investigators are looking into this to see if it has any connections with his death. At the time of the shooting, no other officers saw the encounter nor were their bodycam footage to help unravel the mystery of what happened to Casey. Columbus police and the FBI are still looking into whether the shooting was justified and if any civil rights were violated.

This could be just another case on the list with George Floyd of racially charged deaths and shooting by police officers. Only in the past year when the world stood still were citizens able to have their voices heard on the racial discrimination of police officers. If officers don’t take a hard look at themselves and higher up’s don’t start making a change we can surely see another band of protests with once again tear gas and rubber bullets being thrown around in the streets. It is a sad statement but a true one. Casey’s family only wants justice for their son and we can only hope that they get what they deserve.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.