Linden Experiences Trash Pandemic

In the Linden area of Columbus, trash lines the streets, and anger lines the words of citizens. A massive pile of debris stretches long along the curve of 15th Avenue, having not been dealt with for months and months on end. The city’s Solid Waste Department has been contacted over and over for months and months on end, but as citizens recall, they have never come. The neighbors near April Baldrige’s house had moved out months ago, and yet there their trash sits on the curb, unmoving. The trash has piled so high and remained out for so long that rats crawl over it and the streets are contaminated thoroughly with the garbage that residents are beyond fed up. “This neighbor here has called. I've called. They've called. Everybody has called,” April Baldridge said regarding the massive piles of trash that lined Linden’s streets. The trash got so bad that an email exchange began with the company Problem Solvers, after many many attempts to contact City Public Service to clean up the trash. Even the new tenants of the place hadn’t touched the trash whatsoever, and it was beginning to attract bugs and rats. Finally, investigators with Solid Waste inspected the trash and left a notice for clean-up at the residence this week. If the owner does not clean things up in 72 hours, the city indicated it would clean up the mess at the owner’s expense this Monday.

This is not the first incident of negligent neighbors, nor is it the last one. Solid Waste stated that they had cleaned 53 other properties in a similar situation and had fined the owners of this trash more than $13,000. But this trashy problem remains at large as others like Baldrige are soon finding. Coupled with the frustration of not being able to reach City Public Service despite oodles of calls, illegal dumping is a massive problem within Ohio’s city streets. In the last month, Columbus launched live dashboards to showcase illegal dumping hotspots, as well as how much trash is being picked up, the charges filed, and the number of charges against illegal dumpers. Civil and criminal charges are being issued to dumpers, yet despite all this action, as Baldrige stated, there is still less than enough being done to prevent the garbage from impacting neighborhoods and its residents. "Listen, I was laying on my couch and they walked right across me.. big, long rats,” she said of the garbage’s impact. This living space is nothing anyone should ever have to put up with, nor is it acceptable for city services to continue to deny their rights to see this trash removed from their neighborhoods.

This simply is not a problem from this year alone, either. Cases of illegal dumping and citizens forced to endure the stench and pests of trash remain from as early as three years ago. Thankfully, at least some progress has been made on various fronts. 300-gallon bins have been removed in many areas and replaced with 90-gallon bins, and already the cams revealing illegal dumping sites have been a massive help. The database is even readily accessible to many citizens, with more than enough links to the content provided. But it is still hard to see beyond the frustrating ramifications that only these few steps of progress have made, as dumping remains a stinky and frustrating problem. One can only hope that in the coming years, the City Public Service will be paying attention when more and more people begin to call in regarding the trash.

