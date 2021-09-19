Ohio Marion Home Explosion

Marion, OH

After an explosion at an Ohio home in Marion, one person was left seriously injured. Despite there being no one in the home at the time of the explosion, the man was still found in life-threatening condition and had been put onto advanced life-support care the moment he had been found by firefighters. The man who had been found was there because he had been taking care of the home for his mother, who had recently moved to a nursing home. The cause of the home explosion has still not been found, but firefighters did remove a gas stove and a gas heater from the home for further investigations, and Columbia Gas had released a statement saying:

“Upon arrival and under the direction of the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio, we conducted a thorough investigation of our natural gas mains and service lines that serve the area and confirmed that they are safe. We are fully cooperating with authorities as they complete their investigations.” -Columbia Gas statement

The Marion fire department members had arrived at the scene within less than two minutes, and there they had found that the home had completely collapsed with fire threatening a neighboring home. The crew was able to initiate a defensive attack against the flames and control it before it had spread to the neighboring homes. Marion Fire Chief Chuck Deem is in charge of the investigations on what had caused the fire.

According to Chuck Deem, he’d never seen such destruction from a home fire before. He also stated that he was surprised that there was no damage done to the adjacent homes because of the intensity of the fire, and that damage to them had been minor.

When we hear about home explosions and fires, as well as those injured in it, it begins to bring up the question of how safe we are in our homes. Many of us don't see something like this happening to us, and we're often left to consider what could possibly go wrong within our own homes to cause something similar to happen.

It's important for many of us to take care to keep our homes as fire safe as possible, because while we don't think it could happen to us, it's still a possibility and still could be a life changing event for any of us. There are multiple ways that you can work towards preventing such a devastating event from happening to you or your loved ones.

When you’re cleaning up your home, make sure to remove any dead vegetation from plants or low tree branches, as well as keep your gutters, roof, and outdoor spaces cleaned up and have the debris within them removed. Window screens and attic vents should be regularly cleaned as well. If you keep firewood, make sure it is at least 30 feet from the house so that in the event a fire does start, it doesn’t have fuel right beside it to make it worse.

For the outside of your home, using roofing materials with Class A fire rating also will help to prevent fires from overtaking your home. Install metal angle flashings at the edge of your roof and where wood decking meets the siding, if the siding is combustible.

Inside of your home, have fire extinguishers and shovels on hand so that you can douse any fires that may begin. Most importantly, one of the best ways to protect yourself and your home in the case of a house fire is to install a fire alarm system so that you may get the help you need as soon as possible.

