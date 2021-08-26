Bowling Green State University Hazing Ritual Ends in Death

ABC6

Many of the things commonplace in fraternities have been scrutinized by concerned citizens. Racism, sexual assault, vandalism, and just poor protocol are just a few of the things many fraternities have been called out on. However, one of the contested, one of the most heinous aspects of fraternity life is the concept of hazing. For those uninitiated (pun not intended), hazing refers to the act of initiating a new member of the frat through embarrassing, painful, and sometimes extremely dangerous means.

Unfortunately, the more dangerous and deadly side of hazing is what we will be referring to in this article. Stone Foltz was a student at Bowling Green State University, attempting to join the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity. According to authorities, Foltz was blindfolded by the members of his frat and made to drink an entire handle of alcohol, which amounts to taking 40 shots all at once. This resulted in him dying of alcohol poisoning, with his body having a blood alcohol content of .35. In total, eight members of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity were indicted in the death of Foltz, with all but one of them charged with involuntary manslaughter. And all but one plead not guilty.

This tragic event once again puts into perspective the danger that these hazing rituals pose. Although some might argue that these cases are the exception rather than the norm, the truth is the riskier, more dangerous methods of hazing are used more often than not. When these tragedies happen, it’s not only important for the public to hold the culprits responsible, but also the universities for allowing it to happen.

In the words of the parents of Foltz, “The fraternities, the national fraternity, not just the local chapters of the universities all of them need to step up now. They have to stop it until we can get harsher punishments and these kids then realize what consequences are you’re going to get a felony for doing any part of these rituals.” It’s obvious that changes need to be made to ensure the safety of the members of these fraternities, as well as the safety of the people around them.

