Ohio’s Unemployment Rate is on the Rise

Even a year after the brunt of the pandemic was experienced, we as a country are still reeling from its effects. Even though we’ve made leaps and bounds in terms of counteracting the virus, the appearance of COVID variants has greatly slowed our process. Masks are still being worn, and people are still on alert for symptoms. However, one of the aspects in our lives that took the biggest hit was the economy, as people found themselves laid off from work.

Today, we are still feeling the effects of this, with Ohio’s unemployment rate still on the rise. According to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, the unemployment rate in July rose from 5.2% to 5.4%; a .2% increase since June. This might not seem like much to some people, but this .2% is on a very large scale. Over 400,000 claims for unemployment have been filed in this month alone, with Ohioans having filled 4,805 Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) forms to ensure their welfare.

If only a fraction of these claims are being filed under PUA, then what exactly is the cause for this increase in unemployment? Well, the truth is people are required to fill out the regular unemployment forms in order to receive PUA, meaning we’ll probably see an influx of those in the future. One can only assume that this is a result of the continued health concerns that many Americans are facing, as well as their uncertainty in the stability of the workforce. Although vaccines are readily available to the public, the COVID variants (especially the Delta variant) are causing concerns among the populace. The fact of the matter is even though it seems like we’re out of the woods now, people are worried about the country experiencing a relapse, requiring us to go back to our homes to wait out the storm. To them, the risk of contracting these variants is still too high to take the chance.

