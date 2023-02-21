Ohio's Culinary Delights: Exploring the State's Best Dishes and Restaurants

Ohio's Culinary Photo by Sean Foster on Unsplash

Ohio provides a wide range of culinary delights for foodies and tourists alike. The state is renowned for its regional delicacies and award-winning restaurants that serve everything from savory entrees to sweet desserts. We’ll look at some of Ohio’s top meals in this post and the eateries serving them.

Cincinnati-style chili: A unique dish that is a staple of Cincinnati’s cuisine, Cincinnati-style chili is a sweet and savory chili that is served over spaghetti, topped with cheese and onions. This dish can be found at Skyline Chili, one of the most well-known chili parlors in the state.

Buckeyes: Buckeyes are a tasty sweet treat that is well-known in Ohio. They are peanut butter balls dipped in chocolate to resemble the buckeye tree, the state tree. Buckeyes can be found at candy shops and bakeries throughout the state.

Pierogies: An Eastern European dish that has become a staple in Ohio’s cuisine, pierogies are dough pockets filled with potatoes, cheese, sauerkraut, or other fillings. Some of the best pierogies in Ohio can be found at Sokolowski’s University Inn in Cleveland.

Barberton chicken: A specialty of the town of Barberton, Ohio, this dish features fried chicken that is crispy and juicy. Belgrade Gardens is one of the best places to try Barberton chicken.

Tomatoes and corn: Ohio is known for its delicious and fresh tomatoes and corn in the summer months. Many local farmers' markets and restaurants offer dishes that feature these seasonal ingredients.

Regarding restaurants, Ohio has a wide range of options catering to different tastes and budgets. Here are some of the state’s most popular and highly recommended restaurants:

The Refectory Restaurant and Wine Shop: Located in Columbus, this restaurant offers French cuisine with a modern twist and has won numerous awards for its food and wine.

Melt Bar and Grilled: This Cleveland-based chain is known for its creative grilled cheese sandwiches, craft beer selection, and retro atmosphere.

Bakersfield: This Cincinnati-based restaurant serves authentic Mexican cuisine and features a lively atmosphere and extensive tequila selection.

Michael Symon’s Lola Bistro: This Cleveland-based restaurant is owned by celebrity chef Michael Symon and offers modern American cuisine focusing on locally sourced ingredients.

The Golden Lamb: Located in Lebanon, Ohio, this historic restaurant has operated since 1803 and has hosted numerous notable figures. The menu features classic American dishes and local specialties.

In conclusion, Ohio’s cuisine offers a unique blend of local specialties and international flavors. Whether you’re a foodie looking to try something new, or a visitor wanting to experience the state’s culinary scene, Ohio has something to offer everyone.