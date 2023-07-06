Bacon and Basil Pasta

Summer is the season of simplicity and delicious flavors, and our Bacon Basil Pasta recipe embodies exactly that. With just a handful of basic ingredients, this dish comes together effortlessly, making it the perfect recipe for busy summer days when you want a satisfying meal without spending hours in the kitchen.

The beauty of this recipe lies in its simplicity and versatility. It's a classic combination of ingredients that never fails to satisfy. Whether you're hosting a summer gathering or simply enjoying a cozy meal at home, our Bacon Basil Pasta is a crowd-pleaser that will that sure to become one of your summer favorites.

Pairing this pasta dish with complementary flavors is a breeze. For a light and refreshing option, serve it alongside a simple green salad dressed with a lemon vinaigrette. The citrusy notes will cut through the richness of the pasta, creating a harmonious balance of flavors. If you're in the mood for something heartier, pair it with grilled chicken or shrimp for a protein-packed meal that’s sure to satisfy.

Ingredients:

  • 1 lb. favorite pasta
  • 5 strips crisp bacon, crumbled
  • 1/4 cup fresh basil, chopped
  • 3 cloves garlic, thinly sliced
  • Salt and Pepper to taste
  • 1/8 tsp chili flakes
  • 1/8 tsp fresh nutmeg
  • 2 tablespoons EVOO
  • 2 tablespoons butter
  • Fresh grated Parmesan cheese
  • Reserved pasta water

Instructions:

  1. Cook pasta as instructed.  Reserve about ½ cup of pasta water.
  2. In a medium sized cast iron pan, heat oil and butter with garlic until butter is melted and garlic is golden. Season with salt, pepper, and red chili flakes. Add ¼ cup of reserved pasta water.
  3. Toss with the pasta in a large bowl. If the pasta needs a little more liquid, you can add a tablespoon or more of the reserved pasta water.
  4. Sprinkle with basil, grated nutmeg, crumbled bacon, and lots of cheese.  Serve and enjoy!
