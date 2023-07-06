Summer is the season of simplicity and delicious flavors, and our Bacon Basil Pasta recipe embodies exactly that. With just a handful of basic ingredients, this dish comes together effortlessly, making it the perfect recipe for busy summer days when you want a satisfying meal without spending hours in the kitchen.

The beauty of this recipe lies in its simplicity and versatility. It's a classic combination of ingredients that never fails to satisfy. Whether you're hosting a summer gathering or simply enjoying a cozy meal at home, our Bacon Basil Pasta is a crowd-pleaser that will that sure to become one of your summer favorites.

Bacon and Basil Pasta Photo by Living the Gourmet

Pairing this pasta dish with complementary flavors is a breeze. For a light and refreshing option, serve it alongside a simple green salad dressed with a lemon vinaigrette. The citrusy notes will cut through the richness of the pasta, creating a harmonious balance of flavors. If you're in the mood for something heartier, pair it with grilled chicken or shrimp for a protein-packed meal that’s sure to satisfy.

Ingredients:

1 lb. favorite pasta

5 strips crisp bacon, crumbled

1/4 cup fresh basil, chopped

3 cloves garlic, thinly sliced

Salt and Pepper to taste

1/8 tsp chili flakes

1/8 tsp fresh nutmeg

2 tablespoons EVOO

2 tablespoons butter

Fresh grated Parmesan cheese

Reserved pasta water

Instructions:

Cook pasta as instructed. Reserve about ½ cup of pasta water. In a medium sized cast iron pan, heat oil and butter with garlic until butter is melted and garlic is golden. Season with salt, pepper, and red chili flakes. Add ¼ cup of reserved pasta water. Toss with the pasta in a large bowl. If the pasta needs a little more liquid, you can add a tablespoon or more of the reserved pasta water. Sprinkle with basil, grated nutmeg, crumbled bacon, and lots of cheese. Serve and enjoy!

Bacon and Basil Pasta Photo by Living the Gourmet

