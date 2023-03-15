Accessible and easy to make, these griddlecakes are a southern staple for good reason- they are soft with just the right amount of sweetness and sure to be a welcomed treat in the morning.
Call me crazy, but can you feel a little bit of spring in the air? I mean, yes the ground is still covered in snow by me. Yes, the nights are still bitterly cold…yet something in the air is shifting and I can feel it already.
In just a few short weeks, Easter will be here, the snow will be gone (hopefully) and soon, we will be getting started on our garden beds.
I decided to get an early start on it with these Blueberry Corn Griddlecakes, a recipe that will surely brighten up your day. May it bring a little bit of joy to your mornings as we bid farewell to winter.
Ingredients:
- AP flour
- Cornmeal
- Sugar
- Baking Powder
- Salt
- Egg
- Buttermilk
- Unsalted Butter
- Vanilla
- Blueberries
Instructions:
- In a large bowl, whisk together flour, cornmeal, baking soda, salt, and sugar.
- Add egg, vanilla, butter, and buttermilk. Stir until well combined. The batter should be thick and a little lumpy.
- Heat a griddle or fry pan with butter over medium-high heat. Pour about 2 tablespoons worth of patter per griddlecake and top with blueberries.
- When the griddlecakes begin to rise and bubble, carefully flip and cook on the other side until golden.
- Serve immediately with your desired toppings. Enjoy!
