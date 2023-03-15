Accessible and easy to make, these griddlecakes are a southern staple for good reason- they are soft with just the right amount of sweetness and sure to be a welcomed treat in the morning.

Blueberry Corn Griddlecakes Photo by Living the Gourmet

Call me crazy, but can you feel a little bit of spring in the air? I mean, yes the ground is still covered in snow by me. Yes, the nights are still bitterly cold…yet something in the air is shifting and I can feel it already.

In just a few short weeks, Easter will be here, the snow will be gone (hopefully) and soon, we will be getting started on our garden beds.

I decided to get an early start on it with these Blueberry Corn Griddlecakes, a recipe that will surely brighten up your day. May it bring a little bit of joy to your mornings as we bid farewell to winter.

Blueberry Corn Griddlecakes Photo by Living the Gourmet

**For the full recipe with ingredient measurements, visit Living the Gourmet linked under each photo within this post!

Ingredients:

AP flour

Cornmeal

Sugar

Baking Powder

Salt

Egg

Buttermilk

Unsalted Butter

Vanilla

Blueberries

Instructions:

In a large bowl, whisk together flour, cornmeal, baking soda, salt, and sugar. Add egg, vanilla, butter, and buttermilk. Stir until well combined. The batter should be thick and a little lumpy. Heat a griddle or fry pan with butter over medium-high heat. Pour about 2 tablespoons worth of patter per griddlecake and top with blueberries. When the griddlecakes begin to rise and bubble, carefully flip and cook on the other side until golden. Serve immediately with your desired toppings. Enjoy!

Blueberry Corn Griddlecakes Photo by Living the Gourmet

