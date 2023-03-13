Spring is the perfect time to enjoy a delicious, healthy, and refreshing salad. And that’s why I’m so excited to introduce you to one of my favorite springtime recipes: Quinoa Bean Salad. This recipe is a great way to enjoy the flavors of spring without spending hours in the kitchen. Whether you’re looking for a light lunch to take to the office, a side dish for a dinner party, or just something tasty and nutritious to enjoy at home, this Quinoa Bean Salad is a great option.

Quinoa Bean Salad Photo by Living the Gourmet

Best of all, this salad is incredibly easy to make, requiring only basic ingredients, and is incredibly versatile. Try pairing it with grilled salmon, roasted vegetables, or a light veggie soup for a complete meal. You can also add some diced fruit for a bit of sweetness and extra crunch, or experiment with different dressings, such as lemon vinaigrette, white or red wine dressings.

If you’re looking for a delicious and nutritious salad that’s easy to make and pairs well with a variety of other spring dishes, this Quinoa Bean Salad is the perfect choice.

Quinoa Bean Salad Photo by Living the Gourmet

**For the full recipe with measurements, please follow the link to Living the Gourmet below each photo!

Ingredients:

Quinoa

Red Beans

Butter Beans

Celery Heart

Red Onion

Cilantro

Garlic

Scallions

Korean Red Pepper Flakes

Salt & Pepper

Sugar

Sunflower Seeds

Lemon or Lime Juice

Apple Cider Vinegar

Olive Oil

Instructions:

Cook the quinoa as directed and let drain. Rinse and drain the beans. Combine the rest of the ingredients in a large bowl with the quinoa and the seasonings and toss. Meanwhile, combine the ingredients for the dressing in a small bowl and mix. Add the the quinoa salad and toss. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

Quinoa Bean Salad Photo by Living the Gourmet

**For the full recipe with measurements, please follow the link to Living the Gourmet below each photo!