Spring is the perfect time to enjoy a delicious, healthy, and refreshing salad. And that’s why I’m so excited to introduce you to one of my favorite springtime recipes: Quinoa Bean Salad. This recipe is a great way to enjoy the flavors of spring without spending hours in the kitchen. Whether you’re looking for a light lunch to take to the office, a side dish for a dinner party, or just something tasty and nutritious to enjoy at home, this Quinoa Bean Salad is a great option.
Best of all, this salad is incredibly easy to make, requiring only basic ingredients, and is incredibly versatile. Try pairing it with grilled salmon, roasted vegetables, or a light veggie soup for a complete meal. You can also add some diced fruit for a bit of sweetness and extra crunch, or experiment with different dressings, such as lemon vinaigrette, white or red wine dressings.
If you’re looking for a delicious and nutritious salad that’s easy to make and pairs well with a variety of other spring dishes, this Quinoa Bean Salad is the perfect choice.
**For the full recipe with measurements, please follow the link to Living the Gourmet below each photo!
Ingredients:
- Quinoa
- Red Beans
- Butter Beans
- Celery Heart
- Red Onion
- Cilantro
- Garlic
- Scallions
- Korean Red Pepper Flakes
- Salt & Pepper
- Sugar
- Sunflower Seeds
- Lemon or Lime Juice
- Apple Cider Vinegar
- Olive Oil
Instructions:
- Cook the quinoa as directed and let drain.
- Rinse and drain the beans.
- Combine the rest of the ingredients in a large bowl with the quinoa and the seasonings and toss.
- Meanwhile, combine the ingredients for the dressing in a small bowl and mix.
- Add the the quinoa salad and toss. Refrigerate until ready to serve.
