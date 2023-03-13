Quinoa Bean Salad

Living the Gourmet

Spring is the perfect time to enjoy a delicious, healthy, and refreshing salad. And that’s why I’m so excited to introduce you to one of my favorite springtime recipes: Quinoa Bean Salad. This recipe is a great way to enjoy the flavors of spring without spending hours in the kitchen. Whether you’re looking for a light lunch to take to the office, a side dish for a dinner party, or just something tasty and nutritious to enjoy at home, this Quinoa Bean Salad is a great option.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ucnDg_0lHGGJDo00
Quinoa Bean SaladPhoto byLiving the Gourmet

Best of all, this salad is incredibly easy to make, requiring only basic ingredients, and is incredibly versatile. Try pairing it with grilled salmon, roasted vegetables, or a light veggie soup for a complete meal. You can also add some diced fruit for a bit of sweetness and extra crunch, or experiment with different dressings, such as lemon vinaigrette, white or red wine dressings.

If you’re looking for a delicious and nutritious salad that’s easy to make and pairs well with a variety of other spring dishes, this Quinoa Bean Salad is the perfect choice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZBbri_0lHGGJDo00
Quinoa Bean SaladPhoto byLiving the Gourmet

**For the full recipe with measurements, please follow the link to Living the Gourmet below each photo!

Ingredients:

  • Quinoa
  • Red Beans
  • Butter Beans
  • Celery Heart
  • Red Onion
  • Cilantro
  • Garlic
  • Scallions
  • Korean Red Pepper Flakes
  • Salt & Pepper
  • Sugar
  • Sunflower Seeds
  • Lemon or Lime Juice
  • Apple Cider Vinegar
  • Olive Oil

Instructions:

  1. Cook the quinoa as directed and let drain.
  2. Rinse and drain the beans.
  3. Combine the rest of the ingredients in a large bowl with the quinoa and the seasonings and toss.
  4. Meanwhile, combine the ingredients for the dressing in a small bowl and mix.
  5. Add the the quinoa salad and toss.  Refrigerate until ready to serve.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SQ2gn_0lHGGJDo00
Quinoa Bean SaladPhoto byLiving the Gourmet

**For the full recipe with measurements, please follow the link to Living the Gourmet below each photo!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# salad# healthy recipes# quinoa# eating well# vegetarian

Comments / 3

Published by

Living the Gourmet is a food and lifestyle website that specializes in recipes, wine features, and interviews!

Amityville, NY
1K followers

More from Living the Gourmet

Corned Beef Reuben Sliders

When you think of St. Patrick’s Day food and drink, what comes to mind? Emerald green beer? Roasted veggies and shepherd's pie? Or perhaps a plate of hearty corned beef and boiled cabbage? While these familiar dishes are indisputably delicious, why not mix it up this St. Patrick’s Day with a batch of Corned Beef Sliders?

Read full story
1 comments

Coconut Almond Macaroons

Macaroons are a blissful holiday treat, a delicious combination of rich almond flavor and sweet coconut, brought together by a dark chocolate coating. These macaroons feature a moist interior bursting with nutty goodness, and a crisp exterior speckled with sweet coconut. Whether enjoyed on their own or as part of a dessert platter, these macaroons are perfect for any holiday get together.

Read full story
1 comments

Blueberry Corn Griddlecakes

Accessible and easy to make, these griddlecakes are a southern staple for good reason- they are soft with just the right amount of sweetness and sure to be a welcomed treat in the morning.

Read full story
1 comments

Carrot Roll Cake

Today we’re making an Easter log with a cream cheese frosting prepared with fresh orange zest and toasted coconut. Our Carrot Roll Cake is light and moist, with bright spring flavors, making it a perfect centerpiece for spring and Easter dessert spreads.

Read full story

Chicken Soup

Today we’re preparing a simple yet satisfying (and delicious!) chicken soup. The soup starts off with richly herbed oven roasted chicken, prepared with a vegetable stock and schmalz broth (more on that below), to which we’ll be adding our vegetables, along with plenty of garlic, herbs, and red pepper. While I’m serving today’s soup over orzo, you can substitute in your favorite soup noodle.

Read full story
1 comments

Flourless Chocolate Cake

Densely rich with a smooth, velvet-like texture that will melt in your mouth with each bite, this Flourless Chocolate Cake only requires a handful of ingredients and just a bit of time.

Read full story
5 comments

Oven Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari is getting a healthier reboot. Bursting with flavor and crunch this oven fried version is even more delicious!. **(Visit Living the Gourmet for the complete printable recipe with amounts for each ingredient for my Oven Fried Calamari)!

Read full story
3 comments

Panko Crusted Tofu Bites

Today we’re preparing Panko Crusted Tofu Bites, which we’ll be frying to crisped perfection, while maintaining a decadently moist and airy interior. We’ll be pairing these fried tofu bites with a chili-honey dipping sauce, and platting them over sauteed veggies and rice.

Read full story

No-Bake Whipped Cream Cheesecake

Today we’re preparing one of my family’s favorite desserts – cheesecake. This cheesecake is decadently textured and blissfully sweet, featuring a sweetened cheese and cream filling in a graham cracker crust, with a strawberry preserve and fresh blueberry topping. As a nice bonus, this is – believe it or not – one of the simpler desserts that you can make at home.

Read full story

Apple Rhubarb Pie

This Apple Rhubarb Pie is sweet and tart, but add a flaky crust and some fresh cream for something blissfully delightful. **(Visit Living the Gourmet for the complete printable recipe with amounts for each ingredient for my Apple Rhubarb Pie)!

Read full story

Spinach & Mushroom Lasagna

If you’re looking for a delicious one-pan meal that’s easy to make and perfect for the entire family, this spinach lasagna is the way to go. Combining layers of cheesy goodness, savory marinara sauce, fresh spinach, and hearty noodles, this lasagna is a delightful take on a traditional Italian comfort food.

Read full story
2 comments

Banana Bread with Cream Cheese Frosting

Once upon another life, I recall my remarking one chilly autumn afternoon that “You don’t plan banana bread…the bananas do,” in reference to a bowl of overripe bananas that, naturally, were going to become this beautiful loaf speckled with toasted walnuts and served with a cream cheese frosting.

Read full story
13 comments

Anchovy & Arugula Pasta

Today we’re preparing a blissfully simple arugula pasta toss, sautéed with cherry tomatoes, garlic, and topped with feta cheese. The combination is blissfully simple to prepare, and delightfully elegant for the spring season.

Read full story

Strawberry Cream Dutch Baby

A Dutch Baby may look like a large skillet pancake but its flavors evoke that of French Toast with its buttery crisp exterior. Served with dollops of fresh strawberry cream, warm cinnamon and vanilla, and maple syrup this is the ultimate treat for breakfast, brunch, and dare we say, even dessert.

Read full story
5 comments

Apple & Carrot Slaw

If you’re looking for a delicious and refreshing salad to enjoy this spring, look no further than this Carrot Apple Slaw with Spicy Sunflower Seeds and Honey Vinaigrette! This salad is the perfect combination of sweet, tangy and crunchy. As a nice bonus, it’s incredibly easy to make, and can be made ahead of time.

Read full story
1 comments

Herbed Top Round Roast with Gravy

Today we’re preparing a Top Round Beef Roast, which we’ll be topping with a thick brown gravy. This classic combination is perfect for small holiday gatherings or as a satisfying Sunday dinner. This recipe is shockingly easy to pull together, and a delight for senses.

Read full story
2 comments

French Lemon Tart

Simple elegance defines this luscious French Lemon Tart with a buttery tart shell baked around a silky lemon curd. It’s a dessert for all seasons!. **( Visit Living the Gourmet for the complete printable recipe with amounts for each ingredient for my French Lemon Tart)!

Read full story
10 comments

Mexican Lasagna

It’s Game Day, and what better way to celebrate than with a delicious Mexican Lasagna? This hearty delight is sure to be a hit with your friends and family, and it couldn’t be easier to make. With just a few simple ingredients and some assembly, you can have a hearty and flavorful dish that the entire family will love.

Read full story
9 comments

Wanja-jeon

Today we’re making Wanja-jeon- Korean Beef & Tofu Patties, but with a twist. These patties are delicious and easy-to-make dish that is perfect for any occasion. From quick weeknight meals to fancy dinner parties, these beef and tofu patties are an easy-to-prepare treat that will always leave your family or guests asking for seconds.

Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy