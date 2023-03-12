Carrot Roll Cake

Today we’re making an Easter log with a cream cheese frosting prepared with fresh orange zest and toasted coconut. Our Carrot Roll Cake is light and moist, with bright spring flavors, making it a perfect centerpiece for spring and Easter dessert spreads

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J3BVk_0lGNF6nJ00
Carrot Roll CakePhoto byLiving the Gourmet

Few cakes are more ‘spring seasonal’ than carrot cake, and today’s carrot log is no different. That, combined with fresh orange zest and light cream cheese frosting make this ideal for the spring season.

Being ‘light and bright’ on the palate, while sporting bright spring colors, today’s cake is a festive centerpiece for any spring or Easter dessert spread.

Preparing today’s log cake is guaranteed to make you look like a pro to your guests. I promise you’ll be peppered with compliments and questions regarding how you managed to ‘roll up’ the cake. After all, it’s fun to show off from time to time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35Kub9_0lGNF6nJ00
Carrot Roll CakePhoto byLiving the Gourmet

**(For the complete printable recipe with amounts for each ingredient follow the link to Living the Gourmet below each photo)!

Ingredients:

  • AP flour
  • Baking Powder
  • Salt
  • Cinnamon
  • Fresh Nutmeg
  • Egg
  • Sugar
  • Water
  • Vanilla
  • Egg Whites
  • Shredded Carrots
  • Cream Cheese
  • Confectioner's Sugar
  • Butter
  • Orange Zest
  • Sweetened Coconut Flakes

Instructions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Line a 18″ x 13″ baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside.
  2. In a large bowl, sift together flour, baking powder, salt, cinnamon, and nutmeg. Set aside.
  3. In a medium bowl, beat whole egg and sugar together until whipped and pale yellow. Add water and vanilla, whip again until incorporated. Set aside.
  4. In a separate large bowl, beat egg whites until stiff peaks form.
  5. Add the whipped whole egg mixture to the dry ingredients, folding gently until smooth.
  6. Fold in the beaten egg whites until incorporated.
  7. Pour the batter onto the prepared baking sheet. Bake for about 10 minutes until the cake springs back when gently touched and slightly golden.
  8. Let cool for 1 minute. Dust the cake with powdered sugar then gently roll it as pictured above. Wrap the cake in a slightly damp cloth and set aside while preparing the coconut topping and frosting.
  9. In a medium pan, lightly toast the sweetened coconut until golden, tossing regularly so it doesn’t burn. Remove from heat immediately and transfer to a glass bowl. Set aside.
  10. In a medium bowl, whip cream cheese and butter. Add sugar, orange zest, and vanilla.  Beat until a thick and smooth frosting comes together. It’s it’s still too soft, add more confectioner’s sugar, ¼ cup at a time.
  11. In a pan over medium heat, gently toast the sweetened coconut, tossing regularly until the flakes are golden. Remove from heat and set aside for topping the cake.
  12. Once the cake is completely cooled, carefully unroll it. Spread the cream cheese frosting evenly over the entire cake. Then gently re-roll the cake, peeling back the parchment paper as pictured above.
  13. Spread the remaining frosting over the roll cake and sprinkle generously with the toasted coconut. Chill in the refrigerator to set, but remove it about 15-20 minutes before serving. Enjoy!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VGQUh_0lGNF6nJ00
Carrot Roll CakePhoto byLiving the Gourmet

# carrot cake# cake# dessert# easy recipes# roll cake

