Today we’re preparing a simple yet satisfying (and delicious!) chicken soup. The soup starts off with richly herbed oven roasted chicken, prepared with a vegetable stock and schmalz broth (more on that below), to which we’ll be adding our vegetables, along with plenty of garlic, herbs, and red pepper. While I’m serving today’s soup over orzo, you can substitute in your favorite soup noodle.

Chicken sandwiches and salads are great, but sometimes you want to make a truly delicious and satisfying ‘second meal’ out of that leftover chicken, and during these wintery nights, what better way to do that than a warm bowl of soup?

Apart from roasting the chicken, today’s soup is simply a matter of combining the ingredients in a soup pot at the proper intervals and then letting it simmer for the prescribed amount of time. Couldn’t be easier.

Ingredients:

Leftover Roast Chicken

Tomatoes

Celery

Carrots

Sweet Onions

Garlic

Bay Leaves

Salt & Pepper

Red Pepper Flakes

Dried Oregano

Parmesan Cheese

Water

Olive Oil

Orzo

Instructions:

In a large soup pot place the tomatoes, celery, carrots, onions, garlic cloves and olive oil. Let the veggies simmer until the onions are translucent. Add the seasonings and bay leaves. Add the shredded left-over chicken, be careful to check for bones, and any jelly that may have formed around the chicken after refrigerating. This adds much flavor to the soup. Add the water and Vegeta seasoning. If you do not have Vegeta you may use chicken bouillon. Taste for seasoning. Add the Romano or Parmesan cheese pieces. Let the soup simmer on a gentle heat for at least 45 – 50 minutes. Prepare the pasta as directed. Serve with extra grated Romano or Parmesan cheese and fresh ground black pepper.

