Densely rich with a smooth, velvet-like texture that will melt in your mouth with each bite, this Flourless Chocolate Cake only requires a handful of ingredients and just a bit of time.

My first encounter with this renowned Italian dessert was at a local restaurant, and over ten years later, I’m still thinking about that slice of decadence.

The flourless chocolate cake is basically baked chocolate custard resulting in a richly dense dessert, so a little goes a long way with this one. Each bite, literally just melts in your mouth and what’s more is that it is a naturally gluten-free cake.

What sets this recipe apart from the others is the added splash of spiced rum and the zest of an orange which plays beautifully into the dark chocolate.

For today’s recipe I recommend using at least 75% or 80% cocoa dark chocolate. You don’t want to be left with an overly sweet cake since it’s already rich enough.

For garnish, I dusted mine with confectioner’s sugar though you could also dust it with cocoa powder, and of course, a dollop of whipped cream is always a welcomed topping.

Ingredients:

Unsalted Butter

Confectioner's Sugar

75% - 80% Dark Chocolate

Eggs

Cornstarch

Caster Sugar

Orange Zest

Dark Rum

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Line a 6 inch cake pan with parchment paper and set aside. In the bowl of your stand mixer with the paddle attachment, beat butter and confectioner’s sugar. In a double-boiler, melt down chocolate with orange zest. Once the chocolate has melted add the rum and stir. Add the melted chocolate to the butter mixture beat until smooth. Add egg yolks, one at a time, until incorporate then beat on high until the batter is a whipped consistency. In a separate bowl, beat egg whites into soft peaks. Add the superfine sugar and continue beating until stiff peaks form. Fold the egg whites into the whipped batter. Transfer the cake batter to the prepare cake pan and bake for about 20 minutes, until the cake tester comes out clean. Transfer the cake to a wire rack and let cool completely. Once cooled, dust with confectioner’s sugar or cocoa powder. Serve and enjoy!

