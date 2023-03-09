Oven Fried Calamari

Living the Gourmet

Fried Calamari is getting a healthier reboot. Bursting with flavor and crunch this oven fried version is even more delicious!

**(Visit Living the Gourmet for the complete printable recipe with amounts for each ingredient for my Oven Fried Calamari)!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T3LZD_0lDCjRiV00
Oven Fried CalamariPhoto byLiving the Gourmet

Fried, baked, or tossed in a salad, calamari is a staple of Italian cuisine – and to an extent the entire Mediterranean.  And for good reason.  It’s delicious!  Fried and Baked calamari, however, is probably the most recognizable “Calamari,” being a staple of Italian restaurants and pizzerias everywhere from coast to coast – usually paired with a spicy marinara.

Crisp, pleasantly firm, with a flavor that’s mild-yet-sweet with a just a hint of ‘saltwater brine,’ calamari is crowd pleaser like few others.

In addition, we’ll be pairing today’s oven fried calamari with a super simple tartar sauce.  While this tartar sauce is great on calamari, it’s also delicious with any fried or baked fish – so be sure to keep it on hand.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17k6cg_0lDCjRiV00
Oven Fried CalamariPhoto byLiving the Gourmet

Ingredients:

  • Squid with tentacles
  • Eggs
  • Whole Milk
  • Flour
  • Salt & Pepper
  • Breadcrumbs
  • Potato Flakes
  • Cooking Oil
  • Mayonnaise
  • Relish
  • Lemon Juice

Instructions:

  1. Clean and drain the squid. Set aside.
  2. In a medium bowl, whisk eggs and whole milk together. Set aside.
  3. In a separate bowl, whisk flour with salt and pepper. Set aside.
  4. In another bowl, combine potato flakes and breadcrumbs.
  5. Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. and line two baking sheets with parchment paper.
  6. Dredge the squid in flour, egg wash and then potato flake/ breadcrumb mixture.
  7. Lay out the calamari on the baking sheets. Drizzle a little bit of oil over the calamari and bake for 10 minutes then turn the calamari over and bake on the other side for an additional 10 minutes, or until crispy and golden.

Simple Tartar Sauce:

  1. In a small bowl, combine all ingredients and mix well.
  2. Serve alongside calamari.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hcxAQ_0lDCjRiV00
Oven Fried CalamariPhoto byLiving the Gourmet

# oven fried calamari# calamari# seafood# baked not fried# lightened up

Comments / 3

Published by

Living the Gourmet is a food and lifestyle website that specializes in recipes, wine features, and interviews!

Amityville, NY
1K followers

