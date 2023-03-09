Today we’re preparing Panko Crusted Tofu Bites, which we’ll be frying to crisped perfection, while maintaining a decadently moist and airy interior. We’ll be pairing these fried tofu bites with a chili-honey dipping sauce, and platting them over sauteed veggies and rice.

**(Visit Living the Gourmet for the complete printable recipe with amounts for each ingredient for my Panko Crusted Tofu Bites)!

Panko Crusted Tofu Bites Photo by Living the Gourmet

One of the big ‘problems’ with many meatless meal ideas is that they tend to be low on the ‘satisfaction’ side. These tofu bites leave you ‘feeling like you eaten,’ while being meatless from start to finish.

Today’s recipe also keeps in the fridge for a couple of days, and heats up nicely. Just heat up a pan with some olive oil, toss the tofu and rice for about five minutes, and you’re good to go.

Panko Crusted Tofu Bites Photo by Living the Gourmet

Ingredients:

Extra Firm Tofu

Flour

Eggs

Panko

Oil for frying

Red Chili Paste

Apple Cider Vinegar

Honey

Instructions:

Place the tofu on a plate over doubled piece of paper towel. Place another doubled paper towel on top of the tofu and place a heavy plate on top. This is done to extract the excess water from the tofu. Let the tofu sit like this for about 30 – 40 minutes. Slice the drained tofu into desired size. Set up three shallow bowls one with flour, one with the egg wash and finally one with the panko crumbs. Dredge each piece first in the flour, then the egg wash and finally in the panko crumbs. Heat a large cast iron frying pan with 3 – 4 tbs. of cooking oil. Place the prepared tofu in the pan and allow one side to get nice and golden, then turn over and allow the other side to get nice and golden. This should take 3 – 4 minutes per side. Place the cooked tofu on a platter prepared with paper towels to absorb and excess oil. Combine the ingredients for the dipping sauce in a small bowl and stir. Taste for desired heat and sweetness. Serve with tofu and enjoy!

Panko Crusted Tofu Bites Photo by Living the Gourmet

**(Visit Living the Gourmet for the complete printable recipe with amounts for each ingredient for my Panko Crusted Tofu Bites)!