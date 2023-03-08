Today we’re preparing one of my family’s favorite desserts – cheesecake. This cheesecake is decadently textured and blissfully sweet, featuring a sweetened cheese and cream filling in a graham cracker crust, with a strawberry preserve and fresh blueberry topping. As a nice bonus, this is – believe it or not – one of the simpler desserts that you can make at home.

**(Visit Living the Gourmet for the complete printable recipe with amounts for each ingredient for my No-Bake Whipped Cream Cheesecake)!

No-Bake Whipped Cream Cheesecake Photo by Living the Gourmet

What I love most about preparing homemade cheesecake, however, is just how versatile it is. The topping can be anything from fresh fruit to caramel to chocolate or fudge. This makes it ideal all year round, and perfect for any occasion. And then of course there’s room to really get creative. Imagine a cheesecake in a chocolate shell topped with whipped cream, and then a generous drizzle of caramel sauce.

Today’s cheesecake involves no exotic ingredients or complicated prep processes. Instead, we’re simply whipping cream cheese, combining that with whipped cream, molding that into a graham crust in a springform pan, and then chilling it in the fridge until solid. It really is just that simple.

No-Bake Whipped Cream Cheesecake Photo by Living the Gourmet

Ingredients:

Graham Crackers

Sugar

Butter

Heavy Cream

Cream Cheese

Confectioner's Sugar

Fresh Blueberries

Raw Sugar

Strawberry Jam

Instructions:

Combine the graham crackers, ¼ cup of sugar and 6 tbs. of butter in a food processor and process until crumbly and workable. Press these crumbs into the spring form pan. Whip the 8 oz. of heavy cream with the 2 tbs. of powdered sugar until light and fluffy whipped cream is achieved. Beat cream cheese and sugar together until smooth and creamy. Whisk the whipped cream into the smooth and creamy cream cheese mixture. Spoon this mixture into the pan prepared with the graham cracker crust. Gently press the cling film to the surface of the cake. Place in the freezer. Mix the blueberries with the raw sugar. Set aside. Take out of the freezer and place in the refrigerator about an hour before you would like to serve the cake, remove the cling film and spread the strawberry jam over the top and place the prepared blueberries on top. You may place any leftover cake back in the freezer or in the refrigerator, whichever you prefer.

No-Baked Whipped Cream Cheesecake Photo by Living the Gourmet

