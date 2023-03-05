Apple Rhubarb Pie

Living the Gourmet

This Apple Rhubarb Pie is sweet and tart, but add a flaky crust and some fresh cream for something blissfully delightful.

**(Visit Living the Gourmet for the complete printable recipe with amounts for each ingredient for my Apple Rhubarb Pie)!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12Sr8B_0l7k7fAz00
Apple Rhubarb PiePhoto byLiving the Gourmet

Rhubarb, apples, and cinnamon, are all beloved autumn flavors, and this Apple Rhubarb Pie combines them all into a buttery, flaky crust.  

We’ll be stewing our rhubarb to create a decadently thick and sweet filling, then layering that into homemade crust, and baking that with apples and brown sugar, along with cinnamon and nutmeg.

The end result is a pie that is, in my opinion, a quintessential spring treat!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UmXKa_0l7k7fAz00
Apple Rhubarb PiePhoto byLiving the Gourmet

Ingredients:

  • AP Flour
  • Sugar
  • Salt
  • Butter
  • Shortening
  • Water
  • Egg
  • Rhubarb
  • Apples
  • Brown Sugar
  • Cinnamon
  • Cloves
  • Nutmeg
  • Lemon juice

Instructions:

sweet simple pie crust:

  1. In a large bowl whisk flour, sugar and salt. Add butter and shortening then blend with a pastry blender or your hands until a crumbly mixture forms. Add 1 tablespoon of ice water at a time until a soft, pliable dough forms.
  2. Turn the dough out on a well floured sheet of parchment paper. Knead gently then wrap in cling film and refrigerate for 30 minutes.
  3. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F.
  4. Divide the dough into two balls. Roll out one dough ball to fit a 9-inch pie plate and pierce the bottom of the dough with a fork. Blind bake for 15 minutes. Remove from the oven and let cool slightly before filling.
  5. Roll out the remaining dough for the lattice topping.

apple rhubarb filling:

  1. In a large bowl, toss together sliced apples, sugar, flour, spices, and lemon juice. Add 1 cup of the stewed rhubarb.
  2. Pour filling into the prepared pie crust. *Refer to my Apple Brandy Pie for the lattice tutorial. Brush the lattice topping with a beat egg then sprinkle the entire pie with sugar.
  3. Bake for about 35-40 minutes, or until the pie crust is golden and then center is bubbling.
  4. Transfer to a cooling rack and let cool before serving. Serve with fresh cream or ice cream is desired.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MoYnL_0l7k7fAz00
Apple Rhubarb PiePhoto byLiving the Gourmet

# apple pie# pie# rhubarb pie# rhubarb# dessert

Comments / 0

Published by

Living the Gourmet is a food and lifestyle website that specializes in recipes, wine features, and interviews!

Amityville, NY
873 followers

