Apple & Carrot Slaw

If you’re looking for a delicious and refreshing salad to enjoy this spring, look no further than this Carrot Apple Slaw with Spicy Sunflower Seeds and Honey Vinaigrette! This salad is the perfect combination of sweet, tangy and crunchy. As a nice bonus, it’s incredibly easy to make, and can be made ahead of time.

With just a handful of ingredients and minimal prep time, this slaw can be served as a delightful side dish or light lunch. The star of this recipe, in my opinion, are the spicy sunflower seeds. They’re simply delicious. Toasted until golden and crispy, the sunflower seeds provide an irresistible crunch, and a delightful kick, seasoned with a simple mix of black pepper and salt.

The spicy sunflower seeds are also super versatile. They’re great mixed into savory recipes like hummus and pesto. They’re also a great way to kick up savory granola recipes, or to add some crunch to things like seared steak.

The slaw itself is made with shredded carrot, cabbage, and apple, and is lightly dressed with a honey vinaigrette. The sweetness of the honey pairs perfectly with the tartness of the apple, while the carrots add a subtle crunch. As an added bonus, the slaw can be prepared ahead of time and stored in the refrigerator until you’re ready to enjoy it.

Ingredients:

Cabbage

Apples

Carrots

Scallions

Cilantro

Sunflower Seeds

Olive Oil

Salt & Pepper

Homemade Dressing (recipe on Living the Gourmet)

Instructions:

Combine all of the ingredients for the slaw and toss. Heat a medium sized cast iron pan. Place the olive oil in the heated pan and add the salt and ground black pepper. Add the sunflower seeds and move the pan around, coating the seeds. Toast for about 1 minute or so, until the seeds are golden. Remove from the pan and let cool. Add to the slaw and toss. Serve with dressing and enjoy!

