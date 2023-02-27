Herbed Top Round Roast with Gravy

Today we’re preparing a Top Round Beef Roast, which we’ll be topping with a thick brown gravy. This classic combination is perfect for small holiday gatherings or as a satisfying Sunday dinner.  This recipe is shockingly easy to pull together, and a delight for senses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x0EHo_0l1MsTP500
Herbed Top Round Roast with Gravy

In this recipe, we’ll be covering some gravy basics, including how to prepare a roux, the different types of roux, and how to use each type.  We’ll also be covering some top round roast basics, and how best to pair today’s roast.  I’ll also be providing an ingredient checklist and notes on each ingredient which you can find on the original article printed here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cjpL3_0l1MsTP500
Herbed Top Round Roast with Gravy

Ingredients:

  • Top Round Boneless Beef Roast
  • Carrots
  • Rosemary
  • Salt & Pepper
  • Oregano
  • Garlic
  • Red Wine
  • Olive Oil
  • Butter
  • Flour
  • Pan Drippings
  • Bouillon

Instructions:

  1. Place the garlic, removed from its skin, in a small dry cast iron frying pan and allow the garlic to get a golden color.
  2. Add the rosemary and the seasonings and toss.
  3. Add the olive oil and toss.
  4. Place this mixture in a food processor and give a few good chops.
  5. Using a large cast iron frying pan, place carrots down as a rack for the roast.
  6. Rub the roast down with the garlic mixture. Filling all crevasses and thoroughly messaging the roast with the mixture.
  7. Add a cup of water, or ½ water and ½ wine, to the bottom of the pan about 15 – 20 minutes before removing the roast from the pan. These drippings make a beautiful gravy.
  8. Preheat Oven 350 degrees F.
  9. Place the roast in the oven and cook for 25 – 30 minutes per pound for a medium cooked roast. The internal temperature should be about 145 degrees F. For a medium rare cooked roast subtract about 5 – 7 minutes per pound and the internal temperature should read about 135 degrees F.
  10. When the roast is removed from the oven loosely tent the roast with tin-foil and let the roast rest for 10 – 12 minutes before slicing.

For the Gravy:

  1. In a pan, melt down butter with oil. Whisk in the flour until a thick paste forms (the roux).
  2. Add the pan drippings or water if you don’t have pan drippings. Keep whisking until smooth and desired thickness is achieved.
  3. Add the bouillon and seasonings.
  4. Leave on low heat until ready to serve.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZtQ55_0l1MsTP500
Herbed Top Round Roast with Gravy

