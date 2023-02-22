Roasted Garlic Pork Tenderloin

If you’re looking for a recipe that’s as easy to make as it is delicious, look no further than this marinated pork tenderloin, which we’ll be pairing with grilled onions. The tenderloin cooks up lusciously moist and flavorful, courtesy of the marinade, while the grilled onions add a rich smokiness. Quick and easy to make, this dish is perfect for a weeknight meal, while still being able to take centerstage at a dinner party.

Roasted Garlic Pork LoinPhoto byLiving the Gourmet

While the grilled onions are a great way to take the pork tenderloin to the next level, this recipe pairs deliciously with a range of sides – which we’ll cover in some detail below. Serving the tenderloin with roasted vegetables or a tossed green salad is a great way to round out the meal, though for hardier sides consider roasted potatoes, creamy polenta, or even pasta and red sauce.

Roasted Garlic Pork TenderloinPhoto byLiving the Gourmet

INGREDIENTS:

  • Pork tenderloin
  • Your favorite salad dressing
  • Garlic
  • Salt
  • Brown sugar
  • Red pepper flakes
  • Black pepper
  • Butter
  • Cooking oil
  • Onions
  • Sugar

INSTRUCTIONS:

  1. Place the pork tenderloin in a bowl and add the salad dressing. Let the pork marinade in the refrigerator for 1 hour to overnight.
  2. Preheat Oven 375 degrees F.
  3. Remove the pork from the salad dressing and discard the dressing.
  4. Rub the salt and black pepper on the pork.
  5. Heat a large frying pan with the cooking oil and sear the pork on all sides to a beautiful golden color.
  6. Place the pork on a sheet of aluminum foil.
  7. Combine the roasted garlic with the butter, brown sugar and red pepper flakes and rub on the pork and wrap.
  8. Bake the pork for 20 – 25 minutes per pound.
  9. The internal temperature for pork is between 145 F and 160 F. Let the pork rest for at least ten minutes before slicing.

For the Grilled Onions:

  1. Place the sliced onions in a large dry frying pan.
  2. Sprinkle with the sugar.
  3. Allow the onions to turn a beautiful golden color.
  4. Add the steak sauce and toss. Serve over the pork.
Roasted Garlic Pork TenderloinPhoto byLiving the Gourmet

