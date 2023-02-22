Sweet, floral and decadent- these Lavender Chocolate Chip Cookies are a year round recipe that can be enjoyed with tea, coffee or just because.

Lavender Chocolate Chip Cookies

While taking in these fleeting moments of summer, I was inspired to create something sweet and floral to be enjoyed throughout the season. Enter these Lavender Chocolate Chip Cookies that can been enjoyed on their own or sandwiched with your favorite ice cream.



Ingredients:

Unsalted Butter

Sugar

Dried Lavender

Brown Sugar

Egg

Vanilla

AP Flour

Salt

Baking Powder

Baking Soda

Dark Chocolate Chips

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. and line two baking sheets with parchment paper. Set aside. In a small bullet blender, combine white sugar and lavender. Blitz only a few times until the lavender is incorporated into the sugar. In the bowl of a stand mixer with paddle attachment, whip butter and sugars together. Add vanilla and egg. Beat again until combined. Add flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Beat until a soft, sticky dough forms. Lastly add chocolate chips and stir to combine. Using a rounded tablespoon, scoop out the cookie onto the prepared baking sheets, leaving about 2-inches of space between each. Bake for about 8 minutes until the cookies are lightly golden. Remove and let sit on the baking sheet for about 30 seconds before transferring to a cooling rack. Let cool before serving. If making ice cream sandwiches, chill the cookies beforehand in the refrigerator. Cookies can be stored in an airtight container lined with a paper napkin and will keep for 1 week.



