Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies

You’ll never make chocolate chip cookies another way after trying these salted brown butter cookies. They are sweet, salty, chewy, and crispy, with layers of flavorful depth throughout.

The process isn’t a long or complicated one either and they remain to be a one bowl wonder.

The Art of Browning Butter (Beurre noisette)

Brown butter (beurre noisette) is popular in French cooking and can be found in a variety of different dishes, though mostly savory. Beurre noisette translates to nut butter because of its nutty colour and aroma, which is why it pairs beautifully in today’s recipe.

The process is a simple one, we begin with a small saucepan (though I usually cook exclusively with cast iron, for this method I suggest using stainless steel so you can gauge the colour). Melt the butter down over medium heat and as it melts you’ll notice it begin to foam. Stir or swirl the pan gently then as it begins to reduce and bubble, it will start to brown. Continue swirling the pan gently and when the butter turns a golden caramel and smells toasty, it’s ready. Remove from the heat and let cool.

This recipe is chock-full of surprises, but what it really comes down to is the quality of ingredients not the quantity.

Ingredients

Unsalted Butter

Dark Brown Sugar

Granulated Sugar

Egg

AP Flour

Vanilla Bean

Baking Powder

Baking Soda

Sea Salt

Baker's Chocolate

Semi-Sweet Chocolate

Milk Chocolate

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. and line cookie sheets with parchment paper. Set aside.

In a small saucepan, melt down butter and cook over medium heat until browned. Remove and let cool to room temperature.

Beat the butter, sugars, and egg until whipped.

Add flour, vanilla, baking soda, baking powder, and a pinch of salt. Mix until smooth and fluffy.

Add chocolate and mix again.

Scooped rounded tablespoon amounts of dough onto prepared baking sheets. Sprinkle each cookie with coarse sea salt.

Bake for 10 minutes or just until the cookies turn lightly golden around the edges.

Let cool and set on a wire rack before serving. Enjoy!

