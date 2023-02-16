Crispy Roast Potatoes

Living the Gourmet

Crispy on the outside, but tender on the inside, these Crispy Roast Potatoes are not only easy to prepare, but they are a perfect side to a variety of dishes.

The process is a simple one and we’ll be breaking down the three-step technique in today’s post. This recipe is also incredibly versatile leaving plenty of room for different flavor profiles and creativity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qHYjD_0komR3gA00
Crispy Roast PotatoesPhoto byLiving the Gourmet

Three Step Wonder

This delicious side dish is comprised of three basic steps- boil your potatoes, heating a baking pan with oil in the oven, roasting the potatoes in the preheated pan until golden and crispy.

The method is a cross between frying and baking ensuring you will always get a perfectly crisp edge and soft interior. They keep perfectly as well, just heat them back up before serving.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Flu4w_0komR3gA00
Crispy Roast PotatoesPhoto byLiving the Gourmet

Ingredients:

  • Potatoes (Russet or Yukon Gold)
  • Neutral Oil
  • Salt
  • Black Pepper
  • Garlic
  • Parmesan Cheese
  • Cilantro

Instructions:

  • Peel and chop potatoes into 1″ wedges.
  • Fill a large pot halfway with water over medium-high heat. Add the potatoes and bring to a boil. Cook the potatoes until fork tender.
  • In the meantime, while the potatoes are cooking, preheat oven to 425 degrees F. Take a 13″ x 9″ baking dish and pour oil. Place in the oven while it heats up.
  • Once the potatoes are done, add them to the preheated baking pan. Add garlic cloves then season with salt and pepper. Toss and return to the oven. Bake for 25 minutes, then turn the potatoes over and baking for another 25 minutes.
  • Once golden and crispy, remove and sprinkle with grated cheese and cilantro. Serve and enjoy!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HAaWA_0komR3gA00
Crispy Roast PotatoesPhoto byLiving the Gourmet

Visit Living the Gourmet for the complete printable recipe with amounts for each ingredient for my Crispy Roast Potatoes!

# crispy potatoes# potatoes# side dish# easy recipes

Comments / 4

Published by

Living the Gourmet is a food and lifestyle website that specializes in recipes, wine features, and interviews!

Amityville, NY
148 followers

