According to the research, not brushing your teeth can increase cancer risk by 75%

Researchers at Queen's University Belfast found that poor oral hygiene increased the risk of developing liver cancer by a significant amount. Those with conditions such as painful or bleeding gums, mouth ulcers, and loose teeth were 75 percent more likely to develop hepatocellular carcinoma according to research published in the United European Gastroenterology journal. Primary liver cancer of this type is the most common type.

Researchers analyzed a cohort of more than 469,000 people in the United Kingdom as part of the study. An investigation was conducted regarding the relationship between oral health conditions and the risk of several types of gastrointestinal cancer, including liver, colon, rectal, and pancreatic cancers. There were 4,069 cases of gastrointestinal cancer among the participants over a period of six years. In these cases, 13 percent of patients had poor oral health. The researchers noted that people with poor oral health are more likely to be younger, more likely to be female, and to live in poorer areas.

On average, they eat less than two servings of fruits and vegetables per day. Dr. Haydée Jordão, from the Department of Public Health at Queen's University Belfast, said: “Poor oral health is associated with the risk of many diseases, such as heart disease, stroke, and diabetes. "However, there is conflicting evidence on the association between oral health and some of the cancers investigated by our study."

There are two theories as to why there is a link between liver cancer and poor oral health. These theories focus on the role of the oral and gut microbiome in disease development. Dr. Jordan explains that the liver helps eliminate toxins from the body. If the liver suffers from diseases such as hepatitis, hepatitis, or cancer, the liver cannot function properly and the disease persists, which may lead to more danger.

"A bacterium called Fusobacterium nucleatum is native to the oral cavity, but its role in liver cancer is unclear. Therefore, further research to study the microbiome and cancer is needed."

Another thing is that people who have poor oral health, such as missing teeth, often eat unhealthy foods, which will not produce healthy food. This can increase your risk of cancer. Hepatocellular carcinoma is a type of cancer that occurs in liver cells called hepatocytes. Cancer Research UK said that it is common in people with cirrhosis. Cirrhosis means the liver is severely damaged.

This is usually due to excessive water consumption or damage caused by hepatitis B or C. Most men have a higher risk of hepatocellular carcinoma. It is more common with age.

Symptoms of liver cancer include: