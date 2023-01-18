A stroke is a medical emergency in which blood is cut off to an area of your brain. The condition deprives your brain of much-needed oxygen and nutrients, leaving your body unable to perform essential functions. This means that time is running out. Fortunately, some symptoms can raise alarm bells even before a stroke occurs.

The sudden nature of a stroke means that a medical emergency is often described as an unexpected attack that comes out of nowhere. Although this may be true, strokes can cause some symptoms before the accident.

The study, published in the Journal of the American Academy of Neurology, shares that the warning signs of an ischemic stroke can occur "seven days" before the accident. Referred to as the common type, a stroke occurs when a blood clot blocks the flow of blood and oxygen to your brain.

Studies show that 80% of strokes are ischemic and often result in "warning strokes" or small strokes. A transient ischemic attack (TIA) is used to describe a short stroke - a condition in which there is a temporary interruption of blood flow to the brain. A TIA has similar symptoms to a stroke, but it only lasts for a few minutes and does not cause brain damage. According to research, the warning sign of TIA is sudden ataxia.

Ataxia describes abnormal muscle control that results in abnormal movement. This can cause difficulty walking and maintaining balance. Other possible signs of ataxia include sudden headaches and loss of balance or coordination. These warning signs can appear as early as a week before a real medical emergency occurs.

A study of 2,416 individuals suffering from an ischaemic stroke was conducted. A total of 549 individuals suffered from TIAs before they underwent a full-blown medical emergency. Generally, the first warning signs of an ischaemic stroke appear within seven days of the event. A major stroke is often preceded by a TIA, according to the study's author Peter M. Rothwell. In order to prevent a major attack, the most effective treatments should be initiated within hours of a TIA, based on the results of this study.

How to reduce the risk of a stroke

The NHS explains that maintaining a healthy lifestyle is one of the best ways to reduce your risk of stroke. Health services recommend eating a low-fat, high-fiber diet that includes fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. You need to control your salt intake. This means that you should eat no more than 6g of this popular seasoning daily. Too much salt can cause high blood pressure, which is a risk factor for stroke. Other interventions that may help include quitting smoking, reducing alcohol consumption, and increasing exercise.