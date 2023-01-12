Researchers found that ingredients in yellow curry can reduce the chance of developing heart failure

According to research at the Peter Munk Cardiac Centre of Toronto General Hospital, curcumin, a natural compound in turmeric, may dramatically reduce the risk of developing heart failure. A study published in the February edition of the Journal of Clinical Investigation, entitled "Curcumin prevents and reverses murine cardiac hypertrophy," has demonstrated that curcumin can prevent and reverse hypertrophy, restore heart function and reduce scarring when given orally to mice with enlarged hearts.

For a long time, eastern cultures have recognized the healing properties of turmeric. Indian and Chinese traditional medicine use this herb to reduce scar formation. Turmeric powder is an effective home remedy when there is a cut or bruise since it can help to heal without leaving a permanent mark.

When compared with other natural compounds, curcumin has a very significant effect on the cell nucleus. This is because it prevents abnormal unravelling of the chromosomes under stress as well as excessive production of abnormal proteins.

Dr. Peter Liu, a cardiologist at the Peter Munk Cardiac Centre and Scientific Director at the Canadian Institutes of Health Research – Institute of Circulatory and Respiratory Health said that Curcumin’s ability to shut off one of the major switches right at the chromosome source where the enlargement and scarring genes are being turned on is impressive. However Dr. Liu cautions that moderation is important, “the beneficial effects of curcumin are not strengthened by eating more of it.”

Dr. Liu, who holds the Heart and Stroke Foundation's Polo Chair Professor in Medicine and Physiology at the University of Toronto, says that since curcumin is a naturally occurring compound that is readily available at a low cost, it might be a safe and effective means of preventing heart failure in the future.

"Whether you are young or old; male or female, the bigger your heart, the more likely you are to develop a heart attack or stroke. However, until clinical trials are complete, we do not recommend the regular use of turmeric by patients. It is better to take action today by lowering blood pressure, lowering cholesterol, exercising, and eating well," says Dr. Liu.

If clinical trials of curcumin support initial findings of heart enlargement prevention, it may offer hope for millions of patients with heart enlargement in a relatively safe and inexpensive manner. Curcumin-based treatments are currently in clinical trials for pancreatic and colorectal cancer patients with promising results.

