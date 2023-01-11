The researcher found that an extract of nigella Sativa seed oil can kill approximately 80% of the pancreatic cancer

Herbs used in traditional medicine in many Middle Eastern countries can help fight pancreatic cancer, one of the most difficult cancers to treat. Researchers at Kimmel Cancer and Jefferson in Philadelphia discovered that thymoquinone, a derivative of black cumin seed oil, inhibited the growth of pancreatic cancer cells. It also killed them by promoting the process of cell death.

pancreatic cancer cells Photo by apollohealthlib

Although the studies are still in their early stages, the results show that thymoquinone can be used as a preventive measure in patients who are undergoing surgery and chemotherapy or who are at high risk of developing cancer.

According to Hwyda Arafat, MD, Ph.D., assistant professor of surgery at Jefferson Medical College and Thomas Jefferson University, nigella sativa helps in the treatment of various diseases. This includes some immune and inflammatory diseases. Previous studies have also shown anticancer activity in prostate and colon cancer, as well as antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects.

Using human pancreatic cancer cell lines, he and his colleagues found that adding thymoquinone killed about 80% of the cancer cells. They showed that thymoquinone induced programmed cell death in the cells and that several critical genes were affected, including p53, Bax, bcl-2 and p21.

The researchers found that the expression of p53, a tumor suppressor gene, and Bax, a gene that promotes programmed cell death, increased, while bcl-2, which inhibits such cell death, decreased. The p21 gene, involved in the regulation of various processes of the cell cycle, has increased significantly. He presented his findings on May 18 during Digestive Disease Week in San Diego.

Dr. Arafat and his colleagues also found that thymoquinone caused "epigenetic" changes in pancreatic cancer cells, changing the DNA of the cells. It explains that these changes include the addition of an acetyl group to the structure of DNA, specifically in blocks of proteins called histones.

This process of "acetylation" may be necessary for genes to be read and translated into proteins. In this case, it may include genes that are responsible for triggering programmed cell death.

"We looked at histone status and were surprised to find that thymoquinone increased the acetylation process," Dr. Arafa said. "We never anticipated that."

At the same time, adding thymoquinone to pancreatic cancer cells reduced the production and activity of enzymes called histone deacetylases (HDACs), which remove various acetyls from histone proteins, thus stopping the process of cell replication.

Dr. Arafat says that HDAC inhibitors are the new "hip" drug that inhibits the activity of histone deacetylases and is being studied as a treatment for cancer and neurodegenerative diseases. Finding that thymoquinone works as an HDAC inhibitor, she says, "is remarkable and exciting."

Pancreatic cancer, the fourth leading cause of cancer death in the country, kills about 34,000 people every year. The disease is often diagnosed when it has spread, and only 4% of people with pancreatic cancer live five years after being diagnosed.