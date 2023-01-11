Dysarthria can be the 'first' symptom of a stroke which can appear a week before the attack

Many people die from strokes because the brain cannot survive without a constant supply of oxygenated blood. Therefore, it is very crucial to treat medical emergencies as soon as possible. Fortunately, some people can get warning signs in the days leading up to a stroke.

Part of the life-threatening nature of a stroke is its ability to occur anywhere. Combined with the lack of oxygen in your brain, you will have a serious medical emergency. However, a study published in the Journal of the American Academy of Neurology shares the warning signs of an ischemic stroke that can occur "seven days" before the attack.

Considered the most common type of stroke, an ischemic stroke is caused by a blood clot that blocks the flow of blood and oxygen to your brain. Research shows that 80 percent of strokes are ischemic and usually result in what is called a warning stroke or a small stroke. Warning stroke or mini-stroke are terms often used to describe a transient ischemic attack (TIA).

A transient ischemic attack is caused by a temporary interruption in the blood supply to a part of the brain. This condition has symptoms similar to a stroke, but it only lasts for a few minutes and does not cause a stroke. One of the warning signs of a TIA is sudden dysarthria, according to the study.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mFSNb_0k9meoNF00
DysphagiaPhoto bymomjunction

Dysarthria, commonly known as slurred speech, occurs when the muscles you use to speak are weak or you have trouble controlling them. These emergency warning signs can appear as early as a week before a medical emergency occurs. Looking at 2,416 participants, the research team looked at people who had a stroke.

TIA was diagnosed in most cases in the last seven days before the accident in 549 patients. In fact, about 43% of the participants who had a minor stroke experienced an "early" score at some point in the week before the stroke.

Author Peter M. Rothwell said, "We've known for some time that a TIA is often a precursor to a major stroke. "What we have not been able to determine is how quickly patients should be monitored after a TIA in order to receive the most effective preventive treatment.

