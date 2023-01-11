According to the research, dyspnea is a 'red flag' symptom of lung cancer occurring in 70% of patients

The earlier you detect lung cancer, the better your chances of getting a good treatment. Time is a determining factor in the diagnosis of cancer. Unfortunately, allowing the situation to continue to the next level can mean the difference between life and death. This makes recognizing the symptoms more obvious. Fortunately, an expert has shared "key" lung cancer warning signs to watch out for.

lung cancer Photo by immediate

A persistent cough is one of the most prominent symptoms of lung cancer, but other symptoms may also be useful in detecting the disease in its early stages. Dyspnoea is regarded as one of the "key red flag" signs of cancer according to Medical Negligence Solicitor Kim Jackson from Patient Claim Line. Shortness of breath, also known as dyspnoea, is characterized by a tightening of the chest and difficulty breathing. There is a possibility that this red flag symptom may manifest suddenly and make you feel as if you are suffocating.

Dyspnoea might strike during physical activity but it may also come on while you're resting. What’s more, breathlessness targets around 60 to 70 percent of patients with this condition, according to research published in the British Medical Journal. The study looked at 22 patients with lung cancer who struggled mainly with symptoms like dyspnoea, cough, fatigue, loss of appetite, and chest pain.

Macmillan Cancer Support recommends contacting your doctor “immediately” if your breathlessness gets uncomfortable quickly or you feel pain when you breathe.

"If you are unable to speak with your doctor and your breathlessness continues to worsen, go directly to your nearest A&E," the charity advises. Additionally to this frightening manifestation on your chest, lung cancer may also present with a number of other "red flag" symptoms.

According to Jackson, "red flag symptoms of lung cancer include a persistent cough, coughing up blood, and chest pain that worsens with deep breathing, coughing, or laughing." "Loss of appetite, weight loss that doesn't make sense, and fatigue are also key indicators."

"Watch out for hoarseness, shortness of breath, early breathing, and chronic illnesses like bronchitis and pneumonia." Worse, the NHS explains that lung cancer does not usually cause many signs or symptoms in the early stages. Health officials say: "This means that the outlook for the disease is not as good as that of many other types of cancer."

However, it is still important to investigate any symptoms in this area. Jackson said: 'If you go to your GP with symptoms of lung cancer, your GP will examine you and tell you to breathe into a device called a spirometer, which measures the air you breathe in.

Blood tests may be ordered to rule out certain factors that may be causing your symptoms. The main test for detecting lung cancer is a chest x-ray. Diagnostics and PET-CT scans will also be recommended. Once you are diagnosed with lung cancer, your treatment will depend on the type of cancer, how far it has spread, and your overall health.