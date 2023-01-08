Heart attack: according to research, changes in the retinal patterns may show up years before the cardiac event

Heart disease causes tens of thousands of deaths in the UK each year, making it one of the leading causes of death in the country. According to new scientific research presented at the European Society of Human Genetics, changes in the retinal structure can appear years before a heart attack.

Unfortunately, medical emergencies rarely precede clear warning signs, but scientists are working to identify new warning signs in an effort to help save lives. According to their latest research, changes in vision can occur as early as five years before an event. These changes can identify those who are most at risk for a heart attack, potentially saving their lives.

According to the results of the new study, differences in regional vascular patterns can indicate the development of coronary artery disease, which is the main cause of heart attacks. A heart attack occurs when the arteries that supply the heart with oxygenated blood become blocked, causing the organ to shut down.

Risk factors for the disease, such as high blood pressure and high cholesterol, often develop during life. In fact, doctors now assess the risk of the disease by measuring body weight, blood pressure, cholesterol levels, and blood sugar.

According to recent scientific research, changes in the retinal blood vessels can appear in the years before a heart attack. This can help experts design a simple screening process where heart attack risk can be calculated. The results can also provide detailed information about the patient's risk factors, allowing doctors to treat them more effectively.

Ana Villaplana-Valesco, a Ph.D. student at the Usher and Roslin Institutes, University of Edinburgh said, We already know that differences in the vasculature of the retina can provide insight into our health. “Given that retinal imagining is a non-invasive technique, we decided to investigate the potential health benefits of these images. "We first analyzed the structure of the venous vasculature by calculating the so-called fractal dimension from data in the UK Biobank."

The data comprises demographic epidemiological, clinical, imaging, and genotyping information for more than 500,000 participants across the UK. "We found that Df is easy to facilitate the branching process if they are related to coronary artery disease and therefore myocardial infarction (heart attack)," the expert added.

EurekAlert said, The average age of myocardial infarction is 60, and the researchers found that their model achieved its best predictive performance more than five years before the MI event. Professor Alexandre Raymond, chairman of the conference, said This study shows the need to take preventive action now and how personalized health gives us the tools to do it.