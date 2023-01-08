According to data, 95% of heart attack survivors say they notice something wrong about a month before a heart attack

Based on an analysis of more than 500 women, the report dispels recommendations about the nature of the heart attack. A heart attack can stop immediately. Think of the intense pain in your hands and neck. Although this explanation captures the emotions, the symptoms of a heart attack are usually gradual.

Harvard Health cites a study of more than 500 women who survived heart attacks. According to research, 95% of women say they notice something wrong about a month before they have a heart attack. The first two warning signs are fatigue and sleep disturbances. For example, some women say they are so tired that they don't rest in bed.

Chest pain (a warning sign of heart disease in men) was added to the list for this woman. People who experience it tend to describe it as pressure, tingling, or tightness rather than pain. Even when the heart attack was regular, only a third of the women in the study had the "classic" symptoms of chest pain. Instead, shortness of breath, weakness and fatigue, a clammy sweat, dizziness, and nausea topped the list.

Commenting on the results of the study, Harvard Health said, The take-home message is that some women may receive early warning signs of a heart attack in the form of fatigue, lack of sleep good, or shortness of breath. Paying attention to these symptoms and getting an early diagnosis and treatment can prevent a heart attack itself.

Some men also have early warning signs, and chest pain is common. Another message is that women and their doctors need to think beyond heart pain when it comes to what women feel when they have a heart attack. Instead of shortness of breath, fatigue, cold sweat, headache, and nausea as a sign that something will pass, everyone should give these symptoms a second thought.

How to react or respond to a heart attack

The NHS says: "While waiting for an ambulance, it may help to chew and swallow an aspirin tablet (ideally 300mg), as long as the person having a heart attack does not take aspirin." Aspirin helps to thin the blood and increase blood flow to the heart. "In the hospital, the treatment of a heart attack depends on its severity," explains the NHS. The two main treatments are:

Use medicine to dissolve blood clots Surgery to help restore blood to the heart.

How to reduce your risk in the first place

Making good lifestyle changes is the most effective way to prevent having a heart attack (or having another heart attack). The British Heart Foundation supports the following: