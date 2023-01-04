Research founds that 40% of women complain of dyspepsia in the month before a heart attack

A heart attack, medically known as a myocardial infarction, is caused by a blockage of blood flow to the heart. There are many known reasons for this, but the main reason is blood vessel formation, which can occur in different blood vessels between men and women. Early research suggests this could cause subtle differences in the heart disease symptoms experienced by men and women.

dyspepsia in the month before a heart attackPhoto bynsmedicaldevices

Indigestion, medically known as dyspepsia, affects most people at some point in their lives. Although there are few major causes, there is evidence linking the condition to the onset of a heart attack as the two conditions have similar characteristics.

In a previous study published in the journal Circulation, researchers found that digestion occurs in women during the last month of heart disease. About 39% of the group reported abdominal pain before the heart attack, but fewer women reported abdominal pain during the event itself.

The purpose of this study is to clearly describe the symptoms of heart disease in women to give a complete picture of the warning signs. The researchers stated that in earlier work of theirs, it had been established that between 85 to 90 percent of women identified an array of symptoms in the period leading up to a heart attack.

The five most common symptoms reported by women in the month before the incident were:

  • Unusual fatigue (71%)
  • Sleep disturbance (48%)
  • Shortness of breath (42%)
  • Indigestion (39%)
  • Anxiety (36%)

During the heart attack, women reported having:

  • Shortness of breath (58%)
  • Weakness (55%)
  • Unusual fatigue (43%)
  • Cold sweat (39%)
  • Dizziness (39%)

The NHS explains: “Symptoms of a heart attack can resemble indigestion. For example, you may have pain in your chest, stomach, or abdomen. A heart attack can happen at any time, including at rest. In 2019, The British Heart Foundation contended that claims of atypical heart attack symptoms in women are a “long-held myth”. It asserted that women who have heart attacks experience the same key symptoms as men, emphasizing the need for both sexes to recognize and act on the warning signs. The health body pointed out that incorrectly assuming that women suffer different symptoms than men could lead to misdiagnosis, delayed treatment, and less intensive medical interventions.

Brigham and Women's Hospital suggests that it can be said that men and women experience increased cholesterol in different parts of the body. A healthy body explains that heart attacks can occur because of cholesterol plaques in the walls of arteries. Heart disease, which is only partially linked to the production of cholesterol, damages the arteries. Women are more likely to have accumulations in the smallest blood vessels of the heart, called microvessels.

