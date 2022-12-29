A recent study published in the European Heart Journal separately examined the relationship between different foods and the risk of ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke. What the researchers found was surprising and shocking. A stroke is a serious, life-threatening condition that occurs when the blood supply to part of the brain is interrupted. The two main causes of stroke are ischemic and hemorrhagic. The first is when the blood is affected by blood clots, which account for 85% of all cases. The last thing is that the nerves are not strong enough to break the brain.

A study of 418,000 people in nine European countries found that eating more eggs is associated with a higher risk of hemorrhagic stroke, but not ischemic stroke. Researchers have found that for every 20 grams of eggs consumed per day, the risk of hemorrhagic stroke increases by 25%. This equates to 0.66 additional cases per 1000 people (or about 2 per 3000) over 10 years.

The average egg size weighs about 60 grams. Egg consumption in the EPIC study was lower, averaging less than 20 grams per day. The researchers said the association they found between different foods and ischemic and hemorrhagic strokes may be partly explained by their effects on blood pressure and cholesterol.

A large egg contains approximately 186 mg of cholesterol, all present in the egg. To put this into perspective, people with high cholesterol are advised to reduce their cholesterol intake to 300 mg per day. However, the health benefits of eggs are still controversial, with studies providing conflicting evidence.

Numerous studies have shown that eating eggs in moderation is beneficial. A study published in the Journal of the American College of Nutrition found eating up to one egg per day had no noticeable effect on your risk of coronary heart disease (CHD) but was associated with a 12 percent reduction in stroke risk.

This is the result of a review and analysis of studies from 1982 to 2014 that assessed the relationship between egg consumption and heart disease (276,000 total participants) and stroke (308,000 attendees in total). They found that eating one egg a day reduced the risk of stroke by 12% compared to eating two or fewer eggs a week. The reductions in risk were linked to the two most common types of stroke (ischemic and hemorrhagic) as well as to fatal stroke.

However, the researchers themselves have said that this study shows a correlation rather than cause and effect and that more research is needed to understand the effect. “People who regularly consume eggs may experience additional health and lifestyle benefits,” the research paper said.

According to research, one large egg contains about 186 mg of cholesterol, but it also contains protein, essential fatty acids, antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals. The researchers said they are "nutrients" and should be assessed as a whole rather than focusing on just one, such as cholesterol.

Additionally, this study relies on self-reported dietary and lifestyle data, which may be inaccurate. It's also worth noting that the research was partially funded by the Egg Nutrition Center, which is part of the American Egg Board, although the researchers said that the design, analysis, writing, and interpretation of study findings were performed independently by the study authors.

However, two studies did not adjust for any of these factors, and one study only adjusted for people's age, making the results less reliable. Nonetheless, Victoria Taylor, Senior Dietician at the British Heart Foundation, said this review supports previous research showing that low egg consumption does not increase the risk of heart disease in healthy people. Eggs are healthy foods, but you have to be careful how you cook them and what foods go with them. For example, a poached egg on whole-grain toast is a healthier food than traditional fried foods. The fact that eggs can reduce the risk of stroke is exciting, but more research is needed to understand this link.