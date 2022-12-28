Acholic stools: The commonly sign of deadly pancreatic cancer in initial stages

Detecting cancer can mean the difference between life and death. Yet, symptoms can often slip under the radar. An expert shares that a “common” warning sign might strike on the toilet. At the same time, pancreatic cancer can be hard to spot. According to Pancreatic Cancer UK, pancreatic cancer has the lowest survival rate of all common cancers. 10,000 new cases of pancreatic cancer diagnosed in the UK each year, paying attention to your bowel habits can be the first step to spotting the warning signs.

Acholic stools pancreatic cancer Photo by jhu

This gloomy statement emphasizes the importance of getting an early diagnosis to improve your survival outcomes. Fortunately, Dr. Deborah Lee from Dr. Fox Online Pharmacy said about the key sign of this deadly condition. The doctor explained that changes in your poo are a “common feature” of pancreatic cancer, with acholic stools being an important red flag.

According to the National Library of Medicine, acholic stools are characterized by a clay-colored appearance lacking bile pigment. Dr. Lee said: “In the initial stages, pancreatic cancer in the head of the pancreas can press on the common bile duct, preventing the normal release of bile into the intestines. “This results in obstructive jaundice – so the patient notices yellowing of the skin and eyes, dark urine (like Guinness), and pale-colored stools (like putty). The skin becomes very itchy. “As pancreatic cancer progresses, it infiltrates further into the structure of the pancreas, preventing the normal production and secretion of pancreatic enzymes specifically produced to digest fat.

“This disrupts normal fat breakdown in the gut and is called pancreatic enzyme insufficiency (PEI). “PEI causes pale, fatty, greasy, often foul-smelling stools, which don’t easily flush away in the toilet. “Stools may be light green, pale brown, orange, yellowish, or even white in color, sometimes with a greasy film on the top, or even look frothy. They tend to be loose, sloppy, large volume, and frequent.”

The expert added that acholic stools are “the most common presenting symptom” of pancreatic cancer. “However, in terms of early detection, it’s important to note that up to 27.4 percent of pancreatic cancer patients have a change in their bowel habits, such as diarrhea, or constipation.”

Apart from acholic stools, the expert also shared other key signs that could help reveal pancreatic cancer, including:

Abdominal pain

Jaundice

New onset diabetes

Change in bowel habit

Indigestion

Nausea and vomiting

Weight loss

Malaise (feeling of weakness, overall discomfort)

Abdominal distension

Non-cardiac chest pain

Shoulder pain

Dysphagia

Loss of appetite.

Dr. Lee added There are many causes of pale stools, and most people will not have pancreatic cancer. However, pale stools indicate that not enough bile is getting into the intestines. If you notice any of these tell-tale signs, including pale and greasy stools, you should contact your GP. Your GP will arrange blood tests to check for infection and liver function. They may check for pancreatic markers such as CEA and CA 19-9. Other tests, such as a liver ultrasound or CT scan, may be needed to check the liver and the bile ducts.