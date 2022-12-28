According to the study, sleep hyperhidrosis could raise stroke risk by 70%

Heart disease has been a public health emergency for decades, and despite continuous medical advances, the situation seems unchanged. Many of the causes of this disease, such as high blood pressure and high cholesterol, are well understood. However, the involvement of other conditions like night sweats is slightly more ambiguous.

Sleep sweat Photo by 7cups

Sleep hyperhidrosis - also known as night sweats - usually occurs in stages that increase in intensity from moderate sweating to excessive sweating. Commonly known as vasomotor symptoms, night sweats and hot flashes are associated with many conditions during menopause. It is estimated that more than 70% of women experience hot flashes during the transition period.

They are often recognized for their strong impact on quality of life but less for their impact on physical health. Evidence shows that these symptoms can be associated with a greater risk of heart problems in women. Frequent hot flashes are associated with a lower cardiovascular risk profile, including high blood pressure, atherosclerosis, insulin resistance, and dyslipidemia.

This new study, published in Neurology, has also linked vasomotor symptoms to "brain damage" and brain health indicators such as small vessel disease in the brain. Doctor Rosa Sancho, Head of Research at Alzheimer's Research UK, said: "Dementia disproportionately affects women. Although women can expect to live longer than men, this alone does not explain the difference in development rates. Scientists have delved into the biological differences that may cause this effect.

Sofiya Shreyer, the lead author of the latest study from the Anthropology department at the University of Massachusetts, said that sleep disturbances are one of the biggest detriments for women going through menopause. These results are unique because they show that women with night sweats, not just hot flashes, may be experiencing serious problems. This study adds to the growing evidence that menopausal symptoms such as hot flashes and night sweats can seriously affect women's lives and should be taken seriously by health professionals.

The researchers added that further research is needed to better understand the mechanisms of these symptoms and their overall impact on a women's experience of menstruation. The latest findings support a 2020 meta-analysis by researchers at the University of Queensland.

It found that women with menopausal symptoms such as hot flashes and night sweats are 70% more likely to have a heart attack and stroke than those without symptoms.

The study, by the UQ School of Public Health Ph.D. student Doctor Dongshan Zhu established, suggested that women of any age who experience hot flushes and night sweats were more likely to suffer non-fatal cardiovascular events.

However, a flaw pointed out in the study was that the patient's lipid profile and diabetes status had not been taken into account. Moreover, some experts pointed out that some study participants may have been taking hormonal therapy at the study, suggesting this could have been the cause for the correlation. Nonetheless, clinical studies using physiologic assessments are now providing evidence that frequent and severe hot flashes may signal women who are at increased cardiovascular disease risk at midlife and beyond. The University of Pittsburgh will present the latest findings at The North American Menopause Society Annual Meeting.