The scientific study founds that influenza responsible for nearly 300k heart disease deaths per year

Analysis of linked data from compulsory registration in 10 countries provides insight into the impact of influenza on deaths from ischemic heart disease worldwide. An analysis of data from 13.2 million diagnoses of ischemic heart disease in adults aged 50 and over from 2010 to 2019 found that the population risk of influenza for these ischemic heart disease deaths was nearly 4%, with fever accounting for 275,000 ischemic heart diseases per year during the study.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LXq5L_0js1bqfv00
influenza and heart diseasePhoto bymaxpixel

This study suggests that without influenza, an average of 4% of IHD deaths worldwide would not have occurred. Estimates of the impact of influenza vaccination on mortality from ischemic heart disease are needed to help understand the overall health benefits of influenza vaccination. The study supports clinical practice guidelines recommending influenza vaccination as an important component of IHD in preventive care.

Using data dating back several years linking influenza to increased cardiovascular mortality, there is less evidence regarding a specific association between fever and ischemic heart disease. The team from the University of Washington and the University of Copenhagen used the new data to build on their existing knowledge.

In collaboration with Sanofi Vaccines, the present study was conducted with the analysis of joint registration data from 2010 to 2019 in Brazil, Chile, China, Denmark, Guatemala, Italy, New Zealand, Mexico, South Africa, and the United States. Using these data, the researchers proposed to use a univariate meta-regression method to explain the relationship between fever and ischemic heart disease and to predict the prevalence of fever among the population proportion (PAF) for ischemic heart disease deaths.

The results of the retrospective investigator analysis showed that increased mortality from ischemic heart disease was associated with increased fever, with significant effects observed for the same week of infection, there was no evidence of delayed or impaired mortality. When assessing PAF for influenza, results indicated the annual mean PAF globally was 3.9% (95% UI, 2.5-5.3%), with country-specific mean PAF ranging from less than 1% and up to 8%.

Further analysis suggested the mean number of ischemic heart disease deaths attributable to influenza activity per year from 2010-2019 was 299,858 (95% UI, 191,216-406,809) or 18.4 (95% UI, 11.8-25) deaths per 100,000 adults aged 50 years or older.

Investigators pointed out that the incidence of ischemic heart disease deaths attributable to influenza activity increased by age, with a yearly mean of 165,955 (95% CI, 105,828-221,145) occurring in those aged 75 years or older, 70,032 (95% CI, 44,659-95,010) in those aged 65-74 years, and 63,870 (95% CI, 40,729-86,653) in the age 50-64 years.

Influenza infection is a major contributor to cardiovascular events and can account for 3-5% of deaths from ischemic heart disease each year. Ischemic heart disease is the leading cause of death worldwide.

