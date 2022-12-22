Researchers found sudden cardiac death nearly 3 times higher for black women

A number of studies have been conducted to highlight the unique cardiovascular disease-related health issues faced by black adults. A study by the American Heart Association explains why black women have a higher cardiovascular death rate than white women. The new research suggests cultural and socioeconomic disparities, such as income level and education, as well as risk factors such as hypertension and diabetes, account for these higher rates.

Dr. Icilma Fergus, associate professor of medicine at Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York City, said The shocking thing about this is that this is the current situation in the United States, where given all the resources, all the technology, and all information we have, we shouldn’t be seeing this kind of health disparity.

He said wealthier, more educated communities have more access to heart health information. Learning about everything from nutrition to spotting the signs of a stroke to administering CPR is thorough and comprehensive. Racial disparities in health care are now linked to shortages.

The data for the study came from the Atherosclerosis Risk in Communities (ARIC) study, which is a large-scale heart disease study that focused on four American communities — the Minneapolis suburbs; Jackson, Mississippi; Forsyth County in North Carolina; and Washington County in Maryland. It followed 11,237 white participants and 3,832 black participants for nearly three full decades.

n a new report, the ARIC study found that 9.6% of people who die suddenly of a heart attack at age 85 are black men and 6.6% are black women. This number is higher than 6.5% and 2.3% for white men and women, respectively.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, sudden cardiac death resembles unexpected death due to heart failure or heart failure. It causes approximately 325,000 adult deaths in the United States each year. Most of these deaths occur in adults between their 30s and 40s.

Sudden cardiac death affects men twice as often as women, according to new findings. Cardiovascular death is now rare in children, affecting 1 to 2 in 100,000 children each year, reports the Cleveland Clinic.

New research cannot pinpoint the cause of the arrhythmias or abnormal heart rhythms that kill patients with heart disease. More needs to be done to prevent these numbers from becoming overwhelming in the black community.

Dr. Eliseo Guallar, the study director, said in the press release that low income and education are not linked to poor behavior, low disease knowledge, and limited access to health care. health, all of which can have negative results. However, our understanding of the mechanisms of ethnic differences in sudden death remains incomplete and requires further research.