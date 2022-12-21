Researchers found that women under 35 might have higher risk of ischemic stroke than men

According to a large study of 16 international stroke studies, young women under 35 are 44 times more likely to suffer a stroke than men.

The results of ischemic strokes, which occur when a blood clot blocks an artery leading to the brain, often are worse for women than they are for men. Ischemic strokes account for 87 percent of all strokes.

A new analysis shows that, although it is widely accepted that men have a higher risk of stroke, ischemic stroke affects more young women than young men each year.

The cause isn't yet clear, but cardiologists believe birth control pills, pregnancy, and childbirth can affect a young woman's stroke.

A leading interventional cardiologist at Orange Coast Medical Center in Fountain Valley, California, Dr. Hoang Nguyen reports that there has been an increase in young people presenting with heart attacks and strokes - more and more of whom are women. According to Nguyen, women are more likely to display typical signs of heart attacks and strokes.

The researchers analyzed 16 studies conducted between 2008 and 2021 and examined whether there was a stroke in men and women of different ages. This study included 69,793 adults (33,775 women and 36,018 men). Researchers found that the gender difference in stroke was most apparent among those under the age of 35.

Additionally, women who survive an ischemic stroke are two to three times more likely to experience difficulty at work than men who survive an ischemic stroke. Further research is needed to determine how factors such as pregnancy, postpartum, and hormonal contraceptives contribute to the overall stroke risk among young women.

Dr. Hardik Amin, a Yale Medicine neurologist, stroke specialist, and the medical stroke director at Yale New Haven Hospital’s St. Raphael Campus said, While the incidence of stroke in young patients is still much lower compared to older patients, this new data suggests that young women may be at higher risk of stroke compared to men of a similar age. We know that pregnancy and the use of birth control pills can increase the risk of blood clots and strokes. However, there appear to be other negative factors that need further research in this audience.

Research shows that women who survive a stroke may experience more frequent and long-term labor problems than unhealthy men, but the reason is unclear. Nguyen thinks there may be a bias because doctors have always taught that men, especially older men, are more likely to have strokes than women.