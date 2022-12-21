Studies find eating more refined grains increases higher risk of stroke, heart attack and early death

In this study, researchers from 21 countries in North America, Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Middle East analyzed questions from 137,130 participants in 21 countries.

The questionnaire asked people to detail their consumption of refined grains, wheat, white grains, and sugar. The researchers also collected the following data from the participants:

1. Lifestyle such as diet, alcohol, smoking, body weight, etc.

2. Socio-economic statuses such as education, income, and employment

3. Personal history of diabetes, heart disease, high blood pressure, cholesterol and triglyceride levels, and medication use.

After the participants completed the questionnaire, the questionnaire was administered every three years for 16 years from 2003 to 2019. During these inspections, the researchers also checked blood pressure and blood lipid (fat) levels. At the start of the trial, all participants were between 35–70 years of age. In addition, researchers excluded people with preexisting heart disease from the trial.

The participants represented diverse populations, including those living in urban and rural regions in five low-income countries, five lower-middle-income countries, seven upper-middle-income countries, and four high-income countries.

The study found that eating more than 7 servings or 350 grams of refined grains and cereals increases your risk of premature death by 27% compared to eating less than 50 grams daily. It also increases the risk of heart attack by 33% and stroke by 47%.

Scientists have also discovered that people eat more grains and sugar than ever. No health issues or benefits are associated with eating whole grains and wheat. However, the team noted several flaws in their study. First, they don't separate the benefits of added sugar in refined grains and sugary foods.

Second, considering human error, questions that rely on participants' self-reported data may extend to non-nutritional deficits. Participants' diet was also recorded in the first questionnaire only. Dietary changes could occur over the next 16 years.

Titled Prospective Urban Rural Epidemiology Study, this research provides further evidence that limiting carbohydrate intake can help reduce the risk of poor health.

If confirmed by further research, these findings could help create more specific guidelines for the optimal daily intake of grains and cereals.

These findings may also help encourage millions of people to make dietary changes to improve their overall health and risk developing serious health conditions, including heart disease and stroke.