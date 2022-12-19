Researchers found the danger microplastics of farmed salmon

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Salmon is one of the most popular types of seafood in the U.S., with the average American eating 2.55 pounds of fish yearly. It's not hard to see why this fish is so popular, either—in addition to having a light flavor that complements countless vegetables, starches, sauces, and even wine pairings, wild-caught salmon is low in calories and packed with anti-inflammatory omega-3 fatty acids.

However, not all of this seafood is as good as you think. There is a very important reason to avoid eating certain types of salmon. If you do, you could ingest dangerous microplastics along the way.

It was once believed that microplastics - small pieces of plastic less than 5 millimeters long that cause water pollution - reside only in the guts of marine organisms. Still, research in 2017 published in the journal Scientific Reports revealed that microplastics are active.

It is easy to see the flesh of the fish. And also, according to a 2019 study published in Environmental Science & Technology as first reported by Mother Jones, fish are now the third most common source of American microplastic consumption.

Many studies have shown the presence of microplastics, especially in salmon. A 2019 study published in Environmental Pollution found microplastics in chicken Chinook salmon from Vancouver Island, British Columbia. Iranian Salmon, Sardine, and Killka fish meals contained 4 000 to 6000 microplastics per kilogram.

So what's the deal with having a plastic side with your salmon? A 2020 article published in the Journal of Chemical Engineering concluded that "microplastics in large amounts can transform harmful organisms in seafood (such as fish and shrimp), cause cancer in humans.

According to a research review published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, microplastics can affect the nervous system, kidneys, respiration, and skin and can cross the placental barrier.

Farmed salmon Photo by pxhere

Some sources of fish are safer than others when it comes to microplastic contamination. In a 2020 study led by the Norwegian Research Center (NORCE) 's Tracking of Plastic emissions project, among a group of 20 farmed salmon and 20 wild salmon, nearly half of the farmed salmon showed signs of microplastics in their tissue, while the same was true of just "a small number" of the wild fish.

Knowing the nutritional value of the fish you eat will also help you stay safe. A 2021 study published in Aquaculture found that most of the 26 fish samples contained microplastics, but no plastics were found in Antarctica-derived krill meal, a staple of many salmon.

So, the next time you're thinking about picking up a salmon filet at your local supermarket or plan to eat salmon at your favorite restaurant, don't be afraid to do your due diligence first—it might just protect your health in the long run. And to ensure you're benefitting from your seafood order.