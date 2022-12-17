Researchers found type 2 diabetes increases in areas with more fast-food restaurants

Previous studies have shown that physical activity and proximity to healthy foods are associated with reducing type 2 diabetes. In a new study published in JAMA Network Open, researchers want to investigate how the number of fast food restaurants and grocery stores in an area can affect the risk of type 2 diabetes.

Rania Kanchi, a data analyst at New York University's Langone Medical Center, Department of Public Health, and one of the researchers on this study, said We found that the availability of fast-food restaurants was associated with a higher risk of diabetes in all kinds of communities, including urban, suburban, or rural and Supermarkets were associated with a lower risk of diabetes in suburban and rural communities.

The long-term study included more than 4 million U.S. veterans without type 2 diabetes, with an average age of around 59. The researchers compared fast food restaurants and grocery stores to other restaurants to devise a measure they called "community food." They looked at the incidence of type 2 diabetes at different periods.

They found that communities with more restaurants were positively associated with type 2 diabetes risk in all communities, urban and rural. And suburban and rural areas with more supermarkets have lower rates of type 2 diabetes.associated with type 2 diabetes risk in all communities

Kanchi said the availability of food stores and restaurants in the neighborhood could potentially affect the kind of food people choose to eat and thus could impact their risk of disease.

Lisa Andrews, MEd, RD, LD, owner of Sound Bites Nutrition, says she was not surprised by this research. Communities with few grocery stores and many fast food outlets can have a negative impact on people's health. These conditions can lead to a diet full of nutrient-poor foods, limited access to and consumption of fruits and vegetables, whole grains, low-protein foods, low-nutrient foods, and fatty dairy products.

"When people don't have easy access to nutritious, affordable food, they often have to go too fast food restaurants or convenience stores," says Andrews. "Eating high-calorie foods can lead to obesity or metabolic syndrome, which increases the risk of type 2 diabetes and other chronic diseases."

This is why food deserts raise blood sugar and diabetes risk.

An area with few grocery stores and many fast food outlets has been labeled a food desert or food apartheid. Some people living in these areas have low incomes and may not have transportation to the supermarket.

Cheryl Mussatto MS, RD, LD, a clinical dietitian at Cotton O'Neil Endocrinology Clinic in Topeka, Kansas, said Food deserts usually occur in low-income communities in both big cities and rural towns scattered across the U.S.

Mussatto explained that when there is only one grocery store in a town, it limits the variety of foods available. On the other hand, local restaurants are almost all fast food outlets that serve American dishes that are high in fat, sugar, and sodium.

Mussatto said what ends up happening in food deserts is the residents usually buy the cheapest and most readily available foods—fatty, fried take-out, high-sodium prepared meals, candy, and soda. This way of eating sets up an unhealthy pattern of gaining excess weight, putting people at a greater risk of serious chronic diseases such as type 2 diabetes. Mussatto explains that in these situations, people who can least afford to get sick are also the most likely to suffer from chronic illness. ​