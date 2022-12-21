Silent heart attacks: half of all heart attacks have no symptoms and increase risk of death from all causes by 34%

Silent heart attacks, which are asymptomatic but still disrupt blood flow to the heart, account for 45% of all heart attacks and triple the risk of death from heart disease, according to a study released Monday.

Silent heart attack Photo by maxpixel

According to the study published in the American Heart Association's journal Circulation, asymptomatic heart attacks account for nearly half of all heart attacks and increase your risk of death from all causes by 34%. This study, which involved nearly 1,000 patients, also found that silent heart attacks are more common in men but more common in women.

A silent heart attack is often not noticed by the patient and may go undetected until the patient undergoes an electrocardiogram to measure the heart's electrical activity.

Elsayed Z. Soliman, in a statement accompanying the study's release, said the outcome of a silent heart attack is as bad as a heart attack that is recognized while it is happening. Because patients who don't know they have had a silent heart attack may not receive the treatment, they need to prevent another one.

According to statistics from the American Heart Association, of the estimated 805,000 heart attacks each year in the U.S., a projected 170,000 of them are silent heart attacks.

Most people would accept that women and people with diabetes are more likely to have silent or unrecognized (heart attacks).

Symptoms of a silent heart attack include:

Indigestion.

Tightness in the chest or back muscles.

Excessive fatigue over a long period.

Evidence of a heart attack is only later when the person is examined for other problems using an electrocardiogram or imaging tests such as echocardiography or cardiac MRI.

Dr. Leslie Cho, director of the Women's Cardiovascular Center at the Cleveland Clinic, often said people think it's something else, go for an EKG or echocardiogram, and end up with heart disease they didn't know they had, and oftentimes, people will say there was an episode where, 'i was very short of breath or tired, but I thought I was working too hard,' or whatever they thought it was.

The damage can vary, she said, with some people having "a silent heart attack in a small territory and the heart has performed its own natural bypass," while others develop serious heart complications such as heart failure.

Having a silent heart attack increases the risk of heart failure by 35% compared to people without evidence of a heart attack, according to a 2018 study in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology. The risk was even higher in people in their early 50s and younger.

According to preliminary research presented earlier this year at the American Stroke Association's International Stroke Conference, even a silent heart attack can increase your risk of stroke. And in the long run, a silent heart attack seems as deadly as a heart attack.

The participants with silent heart failure got worse over time. After ten years, about half of them had died, and people died because the participants were known to have heart disease, according to a 2018 study in JAMA Cardiology.

Experts stress the need to educate the public about the more subtle symptoms of a heart attack and not ignore them. Seeking early medical attention is important.