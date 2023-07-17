Fiery Sky Spectacle: Green Meteor Still Aglow at Ground Level Stuns Southern US States

video by @Wfaa8

The southern U.S.'s early morning darkness was recently illuminated by a green meteor, seen blazing across the states. This fleeting, yet deeply impressive celestial event was witnessed around 4:30 in the morning by more than 45 people from locales covering Texas and beyond. The intense green luminescence was captured on unearthed dash cam footage, as it painted its brief, memorable spectacle over the Louisiana and Mississippi horizon.

Witness reports from the American Meteorological Society confirmed that the phenomenon was akin to a 'fireball the size of a car', leading some onlookers bracing for a potentially devastating event. Striking observations shared by viewers ranged from the meteor retaining its massive size even as it disappeared behind the trees to its final moments when it seemed to be a basketball's size, still ablaze before potentially hitting the ground. This remarkable spectacle, immortalized in dash cam and doorbell camera footage, indeed made a significant impression on those lucky early birds and night owls who experienced it.

This post includes content written by AI tools. Please refer to the video or the references below for verification and additional information. Learn more.

[1] Watch fireball ‘size of a car’ blaze in Texas sky. ‘Never seen anything like it’